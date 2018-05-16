Kiwi Aquastop/ Multipurpose Protector 200Ml

- Kiwi Aquastop protects all colours of shoes & clothes in leather, suede or textile.
- Protects from water and stains
- Pack size: 200ML
Contains: Butane, Propane, Fluorocarbon Resin
- Try on non-visible area before usage.
- Caution. Use only as directed. Keep out of the reach of children. Extremely flammable. Irritating to eyes and skin. Vapours may cause drowsiness and dizziness.
- Harmful to pets. Harmful to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Pressurized container. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Do not breathe spray. Especially in the case of asthma avoid inhalation of vapour. Only spray for a few seconds, Larger articles must preferably be sprayed outdoors. Ventilate well after use. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- Irritant
- Extremely Flammable
- Not suitable for patent leather and elastic materials
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
200ml ℮
