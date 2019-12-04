Trill Budgie Food 500G

Product Description
- Complete pet food for budgies.
- In their natural habitat birds select their own optimum diet from a variety of food sources. Your birds relies on you to provide variety all the essential vitamins and nutrients he needs.
- TRILL® Budgie Food contains everything your bird needs for a fit, healthy and active life. By choosing TRILL® you can be confident that you are providing the very best for your bird.
- Our specialist knowledge ensures that TRILL® Budgie Food delivers the following to meet your daily requirements:
- Vitamins - Essential vitamins and Iodine S11 to reinforce his natural immune system.
- Calcium - Calcium to build up healthy bones.
- Clean Seeds - A variety of carefully cleaned seeds.
- Specially selected seeds:
- Canary seed - high in protein
- Red millet - nutritious and wholesome
- White millet - easy to digest
- Yellow millet - especially tasty
- Oats - highly palatable and rich in vitamins
- TRILL®, a wealth of experience in keeping birds healthy and active.
- For healthy active birds
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Seeds, Cereals, Minerals (including Calcium), Milk and Milk Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Algae, Oils and Fats, Egg and Egg Derivatives
Storage
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Instructions:
- A bowl of fresh water should be available at all times. Remove the empty husks from the bowl every day and refill it with TRILL® seeds.
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- 0800 738800
- IRL Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|13.0
|Fat Content
|4.3
|Inorganic Matter
|5.0
|Crude Fibres
|8.9
|Calcium
|0.5
|Vitamin A
|4000 IU
|Vitamin D3
|1050 IU
|Vitamin E
|100 IU
|Potassium Iodide
|1 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
