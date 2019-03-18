Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

lovely smooth wine at a great price but it is NOT
lovely smooth wine at a great price but it is NOT a sauvignon SHIRAZ as described, just an excellent Cabernet Sauvignon
The best !
Great wine, great value for money.Had more expensive wines but this takes some beating. Moreish flavour and goes with virtually any food.
Yummy
Love this wine.Can't believe the price.Have had more expensive wine that cannot compare to this.
Very good red wine
Should have ordered the merlot but this is just as good.
I loved this red wine !
I like a nice Cabernet Sauvignon and this wine fits the bill, not too heavy but very fruity so if you like your reds with a smooth plummy flavour, then this is for you. A roast dinner or a Burger , this is as good any wine . We drink it in front of TV , especially on cooler evenings , gives a warm glow. Try it you won't be disappointed.
Flavour of wine
love a cab sav, warming & full of fruity flavours, perfect with any meal
Tastes like pop
What can I say? Clearly this must be one of those 'modern' wines targeted at the immature palette. I believed the reviews and took a chance. Won't be buying any more. Fruity to some extent with no depth and flat on the palette. Can't see how it could 'develop' on keeping. A reviewer said ti may be suitable for cooking, and that's probably the best way to use it.
value for money
For the price this is the best wine I have sampled, over the years. It is also cheap enough to use as an excellent cooking wine!
smooth
Very smooth red wine. This wine we purchase regularly, especially when it is on special offer
This is my wine. I cant drink red wine. I really i
This is one of my favourite wines it is perfect and I absolutely love it