By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.5(187)Write a review
image 1 of Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz - Red Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • This Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz is packed with flavours of ripe plum and raspberry.
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Inspired by the coast
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ruby red in colour with aromas of candied fruits, plums and chocolate. Soft tannins, medium body and a juicy finish

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CYT UK

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation followed by stainless steel tank maturation.

History

  • Our wines are inspired by the pretty Chilean seaside village of Isla Negra; its colourful landscape, creative community, and breathtaking views of the ocean. This is a place filled with romance, creativity and adventure. Who doesn't dream of days spent on the coast? Discovering a hidden cove and watching the sun go down with loved ones. Taking a boat trip across the ocean and making memories to last a lifetime. Foraging for shellfish and cooking delicious, fresh meals for your friends.

Regional Information

  • Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with roasted meats and tasty casseroles.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Sur,
  • of 2101,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.myislanegra.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

187 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely smooth wine at a great price but it is NOT

5 stars

lovely smooth wine at a great price but it is NOT a sauvignon SHIRAZ as described, just an excellent Cabernet Sauvignon

The best !

5 stars

Great wine, great value for money.Had more expensive wines but this takes some beating. Moreish flavour and goes with virtually any food.

Yummy

5 stars

Love this wine.Can't believe the price.Have had more expensive wine that cannot compare to this.

Very good red wine

3 stars

Should have ordered the merlot but this is just as good.

I loved this red wine !

5 stars

I like a nice Cabernet Sauvignon and this wine fits the bill, not too heavy but very fruity so if you like your reds with a smooth plummy flavour, then this is for you. A roast dinner or a Burger , this is as good any wine . We drink it in front of TV , especially on cooler evenings , gives a warm glow. Try it you won't be disappointed.

Flavour of wine

4 stars

love a cab sav, warming & full of fruity flavours, perfect with any meal

Tastes like pop

2 stars

What can I say? Clearly this must be one of those 'modern' wines targeted at the immature palette. I believed the reviews and took a chance. Won't be buying any more. Fruity to some extent with no depth and flat on the palette. Can't see how it could 'develop' on keeping. A reviewer said ti may be suitable for cooking, and that's probably the best way to use it.

value for money

3 stars

For the price this is the best wine I have sampled, over the years. It is also cheap enough to use as an excellent cooking wine!

smooth

5 stars

Very smooth red wine. This wine we purchase regularly, especially when it is on special offer

This is my wine. I cant drink red wine. I really i

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines it is perfect and I absolutely love it

1-10 of 187 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here