Del Monte Crushed Pineapple In Juice 435G

Del Monte Crushed Pineapple In Juice 435G
£ 1.00
£3.60/kg

Product Description

  • Pineapple Crush in Juice
  • Premium - cultivating quality
  • Certified - sustainably grown
  • Pack size: 278G

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Pineapple Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end

Produce of

Product of Kenya

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.
  • www.delmonteeurope.com

Drained weight

278

Net Contents

435

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy 269 kJ / 63 kcal
Fat 0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 14g
- of which sugars 12g
Fibre 0,6g
Protein 0,4g
Salt 0g

