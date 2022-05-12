We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonjela 15G

3.8(4)
Low Everyday Price

£4.30

£28.67/100g

Adult Ulcer Sugar Free Gel
- Effective relief for pain, discomfort and inflammation of mouth ulcers- Treats mouth ulcers, cold sores and sore spots/ulcers due to dentures and braces- Formulated to help fight minor mouth infection and aid the healing process- Suitable for adults and children over the age of 16- Sugar free
bonjela Adult is a clear, almost colourless gel which provides effective relief from the pain, discomfort and inflammation caused by common mouth ulcers, cold sores, dentures and sore spots, as well as mouth ulcers and sore spots due to orthodontic devices.It is formulated to help fight minor mouth infection and aid the healing process. bonjela Adult contains Cetalkonium Chloride, an antiseptic which helps to fight infections, and Choline Salicylate, for relief from pain and inflammation. Always read the label.UK/BO/0418/0002
Pack size: 15G
Sugar free

Ingredients

Contains 8.714% Choline Salicylate and 0.01% Cetalkonium Chloride as actives, Also contains Ethanol (Alcohol), See leaflet for further information

Net Contents

15g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Check that the cap seal is unbroken before first using the product.Massage approximately 1cm of gel onto the sore area. This can be repeated after 3 hours. For denture sores: Do not apply directly onto the dentures. Leave at least 30 minutes before replacing the dentures in the mouth.

Lower age limit

16 Years

