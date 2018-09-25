Dairylea Strip Cheese 8 Pack 168G

Lovely creamy cheese, better than other varieties.
Lovely creamy cheese, better than other varieties. Wondering why it’s never available in tescos anymore.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394 kJ
Cheese (70 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Flavouring, Emulsifying Salt (Potassium Citrate)
Keep refrigerated.
1 Pack = 21 g. Contains 8 Packs
8 x 21g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Strip (21 g)
|%* / Per Strip (21 g)
|Energy
|1394 kJ
|293 kJ
|336 kcal
|70 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|26 g
|5.5 g
|8 %
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|18 %
|Carbohydrate
|3.5 g
|0.7 g
|<1 %
|of which Sugars
|3.5 g
|0.7 g
|1 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|20 g
|4.3 g
|9 %
|Salt
|1.70 g
|0.36 g
|6 %
|Calcium
|1230 mg 154 % of NRV**
|258 mg 32 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
