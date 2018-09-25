We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Strip Cheese 8 Pack 168G

£2.00
£11.91/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Food Snack with added Calcium
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese snack.
  • Our Dairylea Strip Cheese is full of flexible fun - why not write your name on your kids' plates or make a funny face!
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added.
  • A good source of calcium
  • Made with mild cheddar
  • Peel, Pull, Play
  • Creamy Taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 168G
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (70 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Flavouring, Emulsifying Salt (Potassium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Pack = 21 g. Contains 8 Packs

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

8 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Strip (21 g)%* / Per Strip (21 g)
Energy 1394 kJ293 kJ
-336 kcal70 kcal4 %
Fat 26 g5.5 g8 %
of which Saturates 17 g3.6 g18 %
Carbohydrate 3.5 g0.7 g<1 %
of which Sugars 3.5 g0.7 g1 %
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 20 g4.3 g9 %
Salt 1.70 g0.36 g6 %
Calcium 1230 mg 154 % of NRV**258 mg 32 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value---
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely creamy cheese, better than other varieties.

5 stars

Lovely creamy cheese, better than other varieties. Wondering why it’s never available in tescos anymore.

