Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Day Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

Excellent!
Really good moisturizer, felt a little thick but left my face feeling smoother and more radiant.
Excellent!
A cream that works. Lovely smell, fantastic consistency, not greasy, moisturising beautifully. Skin looks and feels better instantly.
Excellent!
Fantastic product. Smells lovely and feels great on your skin. Recommend!
Good!
To be honest the product smells great and dose moisturise well but I don't see any difference of appearance to wrinkles also price wise would say it's a bit pricey for what it is which is a glorified moisturiser
Nice Product
This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.
Nice Product
Nice Product
Olay Regenerist’s most powerful, best-selling moisturiser – Daily 3 Treatment – acts directly on those areas most prone to ageing, including around the eyes and on the jawline and the neck. This deep down moisturising treatment contains a powerful amino peptide complex, proven to restore the suppleness of the skin for instant effects that you can see and feel.
Nice Product
Nice Product
Nice Product
