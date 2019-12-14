By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Day Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(1016)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Day Cream Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 21.00
£42.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Dramatically younger looking skin in just 3 weeks
  • Enriched with anti-ageing amino-peptide complex
  • Contains anti-oxident carnosine to soften lines & wrinkles
  • Olay Regenerist Regenerating Day Cream Smooths the look of fine lines & wrinkles for younger looking skin. Renews skin's youthful look. Reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. Exfoliates, Smooths, Brightens. 1st use: skin is intensely moisturised and the look of fine lines & wrinkles is softened. Over time: appearance of fine lines & wrinkles is visibly improved. Rich, non–greasy formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex renews skin's surface layers revealing newer skin.
  • Smooths the look of fine lines & wrinkles & renews skin’s youthful look
  • Exfoliates, Smooths, Brightens
  • Rich, non-greasy formula for intensive hydration
  • Formula with advanced amino-peptide complex renews skin's surface layers revealing newer skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Trideceth-6, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, CI 19140, CI 16035

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck every morning.
  • Recommended regimen:
  • 1. Cleanse: Cleanse daily with an Olay cleanser to remove impurities and make-up.
  • 2. Prepare: Use an Olay specialty product to prepare skin for the rest of your regimen.
  • 3. Treat: Apply an Olay treatment day and night to target specific concern areas, like around the eye.
  • 4. Moisturise: Apply an Olay anti-ageing moisturiser day and night. Use SPF daily for sun protection. How it works: Rich, non–greasy formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex renews skin's surface layers revealing newer skin.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

1016 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good moisturizer, felt a little thick but left my face feeling smoother and more radiant.

Excellent!

5 stars

A cream that works. Lovely smell, fantastic consistency, not greasy, moisturising beautifully. Skin looks and feels better instantly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product. Smells lovely and feels great on your skin. Recommend!

Good!

3 stars

To be honest the product smells great and dose moisturise well but I don't see any difference of appearance to wrinkles also price wise would say it's a bit pricey for what it is which is a glorified moisturiser

Nice Product

3 stars

Nice Product

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

Nice Product

3 stars

Nice Product

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

Nice Product

5 stars

Olay Regenerist’s most powerful, best-selling moisturiser – Daily 3 Treatment – acts directly on those areas most prone to ageing, including around the eyes and on the jawline and the neck. This deep down moisturising treatment contains a powerful amino peptide complex, proven to restore the suppleness of the skin for instant effects that you can see and feel.

Nice Product

3 stars

Nice Product

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

Nice Product

3 stars

Nice Product

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

Nice Product

3 stars

Nice Product

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

1-10 of 1016 reviews

