Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 500G

image 1 of Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 500G
Per portion (30g)

Energy
478kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594kJ

Product Description

  • Sugar Frosted Flakes of Corn.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • 1 Natural grains
  • 2 Rolled & toasted
  • 3 Added goodness
  • B12, D, B6
  • Source of Vitamins D, B1, B2, B6, B6, B9, B12 and Iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • TM, ®, © 2019 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • 50% of your daily vitamin D needs
  • Grrreat frosted flakes
  • Natural grains
  • Added goodness
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of Vitamins D, B1, B2, B6, B6, B9, B12 and Iron

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • The Kellogg Building,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1594kJ478kJ
-375kcal113kcal6%
Fat0.6g0.2g<1%
of which saturates0.1g0.03g<1%
Carbohydrate87g26g
of which sugars37g11g12%
Fibre2g0.6g
Protein4.5g1.4g
Salt0.83g0.25g4%
Vitamin D8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B61.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B122.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
127 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Delicious, my favorite cereal for many years.

Great product

Excellent tastes, really good far better than sup

Fantastic frosties

Perfect, just as it should be, cant beat Kellogs.

Always got what you asked for.

Breakfast for Me

5 stars

I always have it for breakfast and it's only one I have each day

They are very tasty & a great breakfast food

It was got for breakfast not much to say about it,

Perfect

1-10 of 127 reviews

