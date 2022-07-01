Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 500G

Delicious, my favorite cereal for many years.
Delicious, my favorite cereal for many years.
Great product
Great product
Excellent tastes, really good far better than sup
Excellent tastes, really good far better than super markets own brands which we will not buy in future
Fantastic frosties
Breakfast cereal and snacking.Delicious
Perfect, just as it should be, cant beat Kellogs.
The best , so tasty, crispy, and although amount too large for one person, and takes up more room in cuboard, , think the flavour is better than smaller boxes, will buy again .
Always got what you asked for.
Really good quality and reasonable price
Breakfast for Me
I always have it for breakfast and it's only one I have each day
They are very tasty & a great breakfast food
They are very tasty & a great breakfast food
It was got for breakfast not much to say about it,
It was got for breakfast not much to say about it,the dates on the fresh stuff isn't very good got.
Perfect
Kellogg’s Frosties is perfect 🤩