Courvoisier Cognac 35Cl Bottle

- Cognac
- 2016 Silver Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
- 2015 Silver Medal BTI Ratings and Competition (85 Rating)
- 2015 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
- A youthful and lively blend of cognac, delivering a spectrum of sensations. Courvoisier® VS Cognac is a blend of several crus aged between three and seven years, composed principally of Fins Bois with a balancing hand of Petite Champagne. The fusion of younger and older cognacs gives VS a fruity, delicate taste and a bouquet filled with ripe fruit and spring flowers. Courvoisier VS is exceptionally versatile, delicious with simple mixers like ginger ale, lemonade or fruit juices and perfect for making mouth-watering cocktails and punches.
- “An elegant and harmonious cognac with strong notes of fresh fruit and fresh oaky taste.” - Patrice Pinet, Master Blender
- Taste the Golden age of Paris with Courvoisier, Le Cognac de Napoleon
- Pack size: 35cl
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Midnight in Paris
- Ingredients:
- 25ml Courvoisier VS
- 100ml Ginger ale
- Method:
- Fill glass with ice, pour in 25ml of Courvoisier VS and top with 100ml of ginger ale. Garnish with a slice of orange.
Name and address
- Cognac Courvoisier,
- 16200 Jarnac,
- France.
Return to
- Maxxium UK Ltd,
- Maxxium House,
- Castle Business Park,
- Stirling,
- FK9 4RT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
