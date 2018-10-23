Tesco Pitted Prunes In Juice 290G

Taste nothing like prunes
Since you have changed the tin logo the product inside is not a patch on the previous product, in fact they taste nothing like prunes.
Soft flavoursome prunes in juice
Buy this regularly for cooking, on cereals and with yogurt or icecream
If you need prunes, these'll do the job !
Pitted (no stones!), these come almost compressed into a smaller tin, and that means with less dubious juice. Excellent with morning cereals. Good value.
Pited proons
First tried them while in hospital now it’s a must every morning before Breakfast one of five a day good for constitution.