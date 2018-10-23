By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pitted Prunes In Juice 290G

4(4)Write a review
£ 0.80
£4.58/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy752kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars27.5g
    31%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 519kJ / 123kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted prunes in apple juice.
  • INTENSELY SWEET Prepared ready for your cereal and yoghurt
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prunes, Apple Juice From Concentrate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

175g

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (145g)
Energy519kJ / 123kcal752kJ / 178kcal
Fat0.5g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate27.2g39.4g
Sugars19.0g27.5g
Fibre2.3g3.4g
Protein1.2g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste nothing like prunes

1 stars

Since you have changed the tin logo the product inside is not a patch on the previous product, in fact they taste nothing like prunes.

Soft flavoursome prunes in juice

5 stars

Buy this regularly for cooking, on cereals and with yogurt or icecream

If you need prunes, these'll do the job !

5 stars

Pitted (no stones!), these come almost compressed into a smaller tin, and that means with less dubious juice. Excellent with morning cereals. Good value.

Pited proons

5 stars

First tried them while in hospital now it’s a must every morning before Breakfast one of five a day good for constitution.

