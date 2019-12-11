Old El Paso Large Super Soft Flour Tortillas 6 Pack 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264 kJ / 299 kcal
Product Description
- 6 Soft Large Flour Tortillas
- Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
- Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
- Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
- Since 1938 we've been bringing vibrant flavours inspired by the bustling streets of Mexico. Our Super Soft Flour Tortillas are pressed from fresh dough balls and oven baked until they're nice and toasty. Soft and pillowy, these flour tortillas will make any Mexican meal, from sizzling fajitas to tangy burritos. Forget the knives and forks... simply roll and enjoy!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with 100% sunflower oil
- Perfect for fajitas, burritos & sandwiches
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
Contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Each tortilla (58g) as sold:
|%*
|Energy
|1264 kJ / 299 kcal
|738 kJ / 175 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|5.2 g
|3.0 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|0.7 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|53.2 g
|31.0 g
|12%
|of which sugars
|2.1 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|9.1 g
|5.3 g
|11%
|Salt
|1.00 g
|0.58 g
|10%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
