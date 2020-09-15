Tesco Giant Pumpkin Each

I LIKE PUMPKIN
NOT GIANT
Giant Pumpkin? Maybe if you are a borrower. More like a Small large.
Small
Apparently 22 cm is "GIANT"
Disappointing purchase
Ordered one giant - supplied two large/ medium in place of. Purchased for grand-children's Halloween but two days after purchase on Saturday when we were carving was found to be rotten and festering. What a disappointment. Couldn't stand the smell to return it so straight in the bin. What a disappointment. Surely the person picking for delivery or the delivery man would have noticed?