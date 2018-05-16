By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medium Pot Bulb Chives

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Medium Pot Bulb Chives
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

Product Description

  • Chives
  • British Chives
  • Sharp and intense Sprinkle over eggs
  • Delicate onion flavour

Information

Ingredients

Chive

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. When leaves start to droop, water sparingly by adding water to saucer. Don't leave me standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Great as a finely chopped garnish or stirred into sauces

Number of uses

- Servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Basil Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Coriander Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco British Growing Mint Pot Each

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Curled Parsley Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here