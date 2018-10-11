By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts 100G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy719kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat16.5g
    24%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2877kJ / 697kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted chopped hazelnuts.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Roughly chopped to add crunch to your cakes, desserts or muesli
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2877kJ / 697kcal719kJ / 174kcal
Fat66.0g16.5g
Saturates4.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate3.7g0.9g
Sugars3.3g0.8g
Fibre8.5g2.1g
Protein17.9g4.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

time saving

3 stars

I regulalrly use these in my homemade museli.

