Yeo Valley Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- Greek Style Yogurt with Honey
- Design: Big Fish®
- Proper organic bio live yeogurt
- Thick & creamy
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Organic Honey (6%), Organic Sugar (4.5%), Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus & Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- May also contains Nuts
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Produce of
Made in the West Country
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|591kJ/141kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|13.7g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt*
|0.13g
|Calcium
|133mg†
|*Salt content us entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†15% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
