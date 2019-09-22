By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cherry Madeira Cake

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Cherry Madeira Cake
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/8 of a cake (35g)
  • Energy527kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira cake with glacé cherries.
  • With glacé cherries Oven baked for a firm sticky golden sponge
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Glacé Cherries (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Glacé Cherries contains: Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Plant Concentrates (Carrot, Aronia), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55
  • www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Freephone 1800 248 123

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1501kJ / 357kcal527kJ / 125kcal
Fat11.0g3.9g
Saturates5.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate58.9g20.7g
Sugars35.0g12.3g
Fibre1.8g0.6g
Protein4.6g1.6g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great with a cuppa!

5 stars

Delicious cake not too sweet!

Nice

5 stars

Soft and buttery with juicy cherries

Very small not value for money cake was also dry

1 stars

Very small not value for money cake was also dry

Usually bought next

Tesco Genoa Cake

£ 1.40
£1.40/each

Tesco Variety Pack Biscuits 700G

£ 1.00
£0.14/100g

Tesco Angel Layer Cake

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Ms Mollys Jumbo Chocolate & Vanilla Swiss Roll

£ 0.89
£0.89/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here