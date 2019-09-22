Tesco Cherry Madeira Cake

Great with a cuppa!
Delicious cake not too sweet!
Nice
Soft and buttery with juicy cherries
Very small not value for money cake was also dry
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ / 357kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Glacé Cherries (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Glacé Cherries contains: Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Plant Concentrates (Carrot, Aronia), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 8 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1501kJ / 357kcal
|527kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|58.9g
|20.7g
|Sugars
|35.0g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
