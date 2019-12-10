Tesco Iced Madeira Cake Each

Yum yum
This is the best cake ever!!
Changed for the worse
They have changed the buttercream to some cheap stuff and my kids will no longer eat it
VERY GOOD WHEN EAT WANT MORE
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 378kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Vanilla Flavour Frosting (6%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Rice Starch, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose Syrup, Raspberries, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
8 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (40g)
|Energy
|1589kJ / 378kcal
|628kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|24.5g
|Sugars
|37.4g
|14.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
