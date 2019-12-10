By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Iced Madeira Cake Each

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Iced Madeira Cake Each
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/8 of a cake (40g)
  • Energy628kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira cake filled with vanilla flavour frosting and raspberry jam, topped with white icing.
  • sponge layered with jam and frosting for a light, delicate cake
  • WITH RASPBERRY JAM

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Vanilla Flavour Frosting (6%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Rice Starch, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose Syrup, Raspberries, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (40g)
Energy1589kJ / 378kcal628kJ / 149kcal
Fat12.5g4.9g
Saturates5.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate62.0g24.5g
Sugars37.4g14.8g
Fibre0.8g0.3g
Protein3.9g1.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Yum yum

5 stars

This is the best cake ever!!

Changed for the worse

1 stars

They have changed the buttercream to some cheap stuff and my kids will no longer eat it

VERY GOOD WHEN EAT WANT MORE

5 stars

VERY GOOD WHEN EAT WANT MORE

