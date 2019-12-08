Rachel's Organic Divine Rice Twin Traditional 2X150g

Delicious
Delicious creamy desert worth the extra cost I should think it the best ingredients
Wrong texture
Yuck, clawing baby food textured paste-like substance.
Must try
Nicest I have ever tried they are to die for
superbly delicious and totally recommended
I am a big rice pudding fan and as a kid, I would eat ambrosia rice pudding and macaroni rings, but they aren't the same any more, so I saw this and gave it a try. All I can say is this has a superb quality to it in creaminess and texture. For an extra treat I would mix a rolo dessert with it and make a chocolate/caramel rice pudding which is incredible ! My favourite dessert of all time that is. Worth a try I would say for sure.
Indulgent, highly recommended.
This Rachel lady knows how to make rice pudding!
Simply The Best, Better Than All The Rest.
My absolute favourite so creamy so indulgent, luxury in a pot.
Honestly the worst rice pudding I've had. Very thick with not much rice in at all. There was zero flavour apart from just a horrible taste, somehow tastes powdery. I hate wasting food, but couldn't take more than 2 mouthfuls. Would really not recommend.
I eat this straight from the fridge. It is the nicest rice pudding that I’ve ever eaten
So so gooooooood
This is the nicest creamiest rice, would recommend this a hundred times over
This product has changed dramatically just recently. Not much rice and consistency sloppy! Have seen other reviews with the same complaint. Won’t be buying it again,