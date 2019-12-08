By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rachel's Organic Divine Rice Twin Traditional 2X150g

4(12)Write a review
Rachel's Organic Divine Rice Twin Traditional 2X150g
£ 1.60
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Traditional Creamy Rice Pudding
  • For delicious recipes, exclusive offers & more visit rachelsorganic.co.uk
  • Find us on: Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest
  • Grandmother, mother, daughter. Three generations of Rachel's family believed the tastiest dairy could only come from the best nature has to offer. Inspired by a family recipe, our rice pudding uses organic milk and cream and is cooked for just the right amount of time to create a rice pudding that's deliciously creamy.
  • Organic
  • Faithful to nature
  • Made with organic milk & cream
  • Traditional creamy rice pudding
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk, Organic Rice 10.4%, Organic Sugar, Organic Cream 5.3% (from Milk), Organic Pasteurised Whole Egg, Organic Rice Starch, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1-5°CUse by: see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious eaten hot or cold

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Return to

  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Net Contents

2 x 150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy574kJ/137kcal
Fat5.4g
of which saturates3.5g
Carbohydrate18.5g
of which sugars10.4g
Protein3.4g
Salt0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious creamy desert worth the extra cost I should think it the best ingredients

Wrong texture

1 stars

Yuck, clawing baby food textured paste-like substance.

Must try

5 stars

Nicest I have ever tried they are to die for

superbly delicious and totally recommended

5 stars

I am a big rice pudding fan and as a kid, I would eat ambrosia rice pudding and macaroni rings, but they aren't the same any more, so I saw this and gave it a try. All I can say is this has a superb quality to it in creaminess and texture. For an extra treat I would mix a rolo dessert with it and make a chocolate/caramel rice pudding which is incredible ! My favourite dessert of all time that is. Worth a try I would say for sure.

Indulgent, highly recommended.

5 stars

This Rachel lady knows how to make rice pudding!

Simply The Best, Better Than All The Rest.

5 stars

My absolute favourite so creamy so indulgent, luxury in a pot.

Honestly the worst rice pudding I've had. Very thi

1 stars

Honestly the worst rice pudding I've had. Very thick with not much rice in at all. There was zero flavour apart from just a horrible taste, somehow tastes powdery. I hate wasting food, but couldn't take more than 2 mouthfuls. Would really not recommend.

I eat this straight from the fridge. It is the nic

5 stars

I eat this straight from the fridge. It is the nicest rice pudding that I’ve ever eaten

So so gooooooood

5 stars

This is the nicest creamiest rice, would recommend this a hundred times over

This product has changed dramatically just recentl

2 stars

This product has changed dramatically just recently. Not much rice and consistency sloppy! Have seen other reviews with the same complaint. Won’t be buying it again,

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Mini Chicken Fillets 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Bread & Butter Puddings 2 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Tesco 2 Creamy Rice Puddings 2 X 173G

£ 2.00
£0.58/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here