Tesco Super Smooth Porridge 750G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Super Smooth Porridge 750G
£ 1.65
£0.22/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy470kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1568kJ / 373kcal

Product Description

  • Porridge with wholegrain oats and oat flour, fortified with vitamins and minerals.
  • FAMILY FAVOURITE Wholegrain rolled oats mixed with fine oat flakes for a warming porridge. We love brekkie. That's why we only choose the best ingredients for yours. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be.
  • At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Made only with whole grain oats
  • The Romans and ancient Greeks also liked porridge
  • Source of vitamin D
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Rolled Oats (60%), Wholegrain Oat Flour (38%), Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. Also, may contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 25 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1568kJ / 373kcal470kJ / 112kcal
Fat8.7g2.6g
Saturates1.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate57.6g17.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre7.9g2.4g
Protein12.0g3.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Vitamin D4.30µg (86%NRV)1.29µg (26%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.94mg (85%NRV)0.28mg (25%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.20mg (86%NRV)0.36mg (26%NRV)
Niacin14.0mg (88%NRV)4.2mg (26%NRV)
Vitamin B61.20mg (86%NRV)0.36mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid170µg (85%NRV)51µg (26%NRV)
Vitamin B122.10µg (84%NRV)0.63µg (25%NRV)
Calcium1336mg (167%NRV)401mg (50%NRV)
Iron12.0mg (86%NRV)3.6mg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great alternative to top brand if you can get some

5 stars

Very good product. As nice as the well known top brand. A lot cheaper too. Just a shame the massive Tesco Extra store in Hastings isn't stocking it which is a bit bizarre

Texture is great! Nice and smooth. I like using th

5 stars

Texture is great! Nice and smooth. I like using these in combination with old fashioned oats to make oat cakes.

Smooth and delicious

4 stars

Makes great porridge, as good as the leading brand. More expensive than the average regular porridge, but I'd imagine smooth type porridge does cost more to manufacture.

Not as good as it used to be

1 stars

Unfortunately, either the porridge inside my packet was misspacked or the reipie has changed for the worse. I have had this product for years but now the porridge is very grainy and bitty and not smooth as described. If the next packet is the same then I will not be prchasing this product anymore. Such a shame as it was as good as the leading well known brand.

