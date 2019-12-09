Tesco Super Smooth Porridge 750G

Great alternative to top brand if you can get some
Very good product. As nice as the well known top brand. A lot cheaper too. Just a shame the massive Tesco Extra store in Hastings isn't stocking it which is a bit bizarre
Texture is great! Nice and smooth. I like using th
Texture is great! Nice and smooth. I like using these in combination with old fashioned oats to make oat cakes.
Smooth and delicious
Makes great porridge, as good as the leading brand. More expensive than the average regular porridge, but I'd imagine smooth type porridge does cost more to manufacture.
Not as good as it used to be
Unfortunately, either the porridge inside my packet was misspacked or the reipie has changed for the worse. I have had this product for years but now the porridge is very grainy and bitty and not smooth as described. If the next packet is the same then I will not be prchasing this product anymore. Such a shame as it was as good as the leading well known brand.