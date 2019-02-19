Tesco Lemon Iced Madeira Cake Each

this cake is amazing, I'd love to have the recipe
this cake is amazing, I'd love to have the recipe for its delicious, soft; and milky buttercream!
Not bad
My son always eats it all before I get to it must be good
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1757kJ / 419kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Lemon Curd (6%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Cells, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Lutein), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 8 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake (40g)
|Energy
|1757kJ / 419kcal
|703kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.6g
|23.8g
|Sugars
|33.1g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019