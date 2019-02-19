By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Iced Madeira Cake Each

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/8 of a cake (40g)
  • Energy703kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1757kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon flavour Madeira cake filled with lemon flavoured frosting and lemon curd, topped with lemon flavoured icing.
  • With Zesty Lemon Curd Layered lemon flavour filling and icing for a zesty cake
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Lemon Curd (6%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Cells, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Lutein), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (40g)
Energy1757kJ / 419kcal703kJ / 167kcal
Fat17.7g7.1g
Saturates5.7g2.3g
Carbohydrate59.6g23.8g
Sugars33.1g13.2g
Fibre1.1g0.4g
Protein4.7g1.9g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

this cake is amazing, I'd love to have the recipe

5 stars

this cake is amazing, I'd love to have the recipe for its delicious, soft; and milky buttercream!

Not bad

2 stars

My son always eats it all before I get to it must be good

