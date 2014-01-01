By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G
£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy344kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Dolly Mixtures
  • SOFT & SWEET Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • SOFT & SWEET Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Beef Gelatine, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Plain Caramel, Capsanthin, Beetroot Red, Chlorophyll, Lutein), Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Citric Acid, Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina).

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (21g)
Energy1638kJ / 386kcal344kJ / 81kcal
Fat2.5g0.5g
Saturates1.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate89.0g18.7g
Sugars82.8g17.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.6g0.3g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

could do better

1 stars

not happy at all. dolly mixtures are my favourite sweets especially the sugary jelly ones. bought 2 packets and neither contained the sugary jelly ones. made me very disappointed and ruined my day. not impressed

Great Sweets - perfect for a little treat.

5 stars

Love these sweets. The jellies are soft and slightly chewy, and the other sweets are soft to eat too, just the way I enjoy my sweets. I have them as an occasional sweet, when I need a bit of a sugary treat. Its a shame they are not vegetarian as we are eating less meat products these days and it will be something I would consider when purchasing food.

Makes you feel happy

5 stars

Takes me back to my younger days when we used to play shop with them and the different colours

Usually bought next

Tesco Mini Jelly Beans 85G

£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

Tesco Shrimps And Bananas 80G

£ 0.40
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco White Chocolate Buttons 70G

£ 0.40
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G

£ 0.40
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here