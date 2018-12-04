By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Triple Cheese Selection

Tesco Triple Cheese Selection

£ 4.50
£11.25/kg

per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Double Gloucester with dried onion and chive, Wensleydale with dried apricot, Wensleydale with sweetened dried cranberries, Cheddar cheese with natural flavouring.
  • Double Gloucester Onion & Chives, Wensleydale with Apricots, Wensleydale with Cranberries & Smoky Cheddar
  • Cheeseboard Favourites Double Gloucester Onion & Chives, Wensleydale with Apricots, Wensleydale with Cranberries & Smoky Cheddar
  • Cheeseboard favourites
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Dried Onion (3.5%), Chive (1.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Colour (Annatto).

Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Apricot (25%) [Dried Apricots, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).​​​​​​

Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberry (13%) [Cranberries, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City.
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City.
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1702kJ / 411kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat34.5g10.4g
Saturates21.6g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Christmas in a box

5 stars

All your favourite Christmas cheeses in 1 handy box.

