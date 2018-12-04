Tesco Triple Cheese Selection

Christmas in a box
All your favourite Christmas cheeses in 1 handy box.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 411kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Dried Onion (3.5%), Chive (1.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Colour (Annatto).
Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Apricot (25%) [Dried Apricots, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberry (13%) [Cranberries, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Paprika.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 13 servings
4 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1702kJ / 411kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|34.5g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|21.6g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
