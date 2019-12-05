By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
Each slice (40g)
  • Energy395kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ

Product Description

  • Medium Sliced White Bread
  • At Hovis, our experts bakers have been baking bread for 130 years, so they've learnt a thing or two about making a great loaf. Our Hovis Soft White loaves are specially made for softness so they are just perfect for that bacon sandwich or hot buttered toast.
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Soya Flour, Salt, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 20 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • If your are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 40g%RI*
Energy987kJ395kJ5%
-233kcal93kcal
Fat1.7g0.7g1%
of which saturates0.3g0.1g1%
Carbohydrates44.6g17.9g7%
of which sugars3.5g1.4g2%
Fibre2.4g1.0g
Protein8.7g3.5g7%
Salt0.90g0.36g6%
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

13 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Why Hovis? Why

1 stars

This used to be my familys go to bread. Now it tastes like garbage.

Dry bread Not very nice No taste

1 stars

Dry bread Not very nice No taste

Fantastic

5 stars

Thank you Hovis for the recipe change. For the first time in 6 years I can eat bread, other than what I've made myself. Can't thank you enough 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Hovis? Recipe change not the same tast or texture.

2 stars

the last two weeks? the bread is not nice tast and texture has changed have they changed the recipe. My sister canme to stay for tyhe weekend and asked what she shold bring I asked her to get a nice loaf and said the Hovis I always get dosent tast right. Thats when she told me that sammy, my 6 year old nice. who stays at my sisters last week, had said the same to her grandmar I dont like it it tast funny.and wouldent eat it eather. My sister bought it from Stratford on Avon a different shop where she lives and bought it as sammy wont eat any other bread but spat it out last week. So there must be something rong with the recipe?????

It's really yummy

5 stars

It's really yummy

Really nice white bread, my personal favourite. Th

5 stars

Really nice white bread, my personal favourite. That being said, for sarnies, the dough does seem to get stuck on the mouth... alright maybe that's just me... Either way, a nice slice of bread.

Good and soft

5 stars

My husband loves this bread

It is great

5 stars

It is great

Tasty

5 stars

Good one, like the taste, recommended

Just bread

5 stars

It tastes of bread and that is the kind of thing i look for in bread.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

