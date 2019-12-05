Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

Why Hovis? Why
This used to be my familys go to bread. Now it tastes like garbage.
Dry bread Not very nice No taste
Fantastic
Thank you Hovis for the recipe change. For the first time in 6 years I can eat bread, other than what I've made myself. Can't thank you enough 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Hovis? Recipe change not the same tast or texture.
the last two weeks? the bread is not nice tast and texture has changed have they changed the recipe. My sister canme to stay for tyhe weekend and asked what she shold bring I asked her to get a nice loaf and said the Hovis I always get dosent tast right. Thats when she told me that sammy, my 6 year old nice. who stays at my sisters last week, had said the same to her grandmar I dont like it it tast funny.and wouldent eat it eather. My sister bought it from Stratford on Avon a different shop where she lives and bought it as sammy wont eat any other bread but spat it out last week. So there must be something rong with the recipe?????
It's really yummy
Really nice white bread, my personal favourite. That being said, for sarnies, the dough does seem to get stuck on the mouth... alright maybe that's just me... Either way, a nice slice of bread.
Good and soft
My husband loves this bread
It is great
Tasty
Good one, like the taste, recommended
Just bread
It tastes of bread and that is the kind of thing i look for in bread.