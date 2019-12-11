By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg

Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg
£ 17.50
£1.75/kg
One Serving (75g as sold) contains:
  • Energy1187kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.4g
    0.6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.1g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1495kJ

Product Description

  • Basmati Rice
  • For some tasty recipes visit us at: Lailafoods.com
  • Basmati Rice is perfect for curries or as an accompaniment to any meat, vegetable or fish dish. It's aged to intensify the flavour and taste. It's naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
  • Basmati rice is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, it will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
  • We use only the finest quality Basmati grains, packed with natural tasty goodness
  • Aged to perfection
  • Original basmati with a delicate aroma and delicious taste
  • Perfect for all rice dishes
  • Our rice is perfect for many dishes
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 10kg

Information

Ingredients

100% Basmati Rice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep tightly closed and consume within the Best Before End date.For Best Before End date: See bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Rice
  • It's as Easy as
  • 1 Take 75g rice (per person), rinse in running water and place in a large pan of boiling water.
  • 2 Stir and bring back to the boil, keeping uncovered. Reduce to a rolling simmer for approx. 10 minutes or until rice is tender.
  • 3 Drain water, cover and leave to stand for 3 minutes, then lightly fork through the grains and serve.
  • Cooking appliances vary and these instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the rice is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

This bag contains approximately 133 servings

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

10kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy 1495kJ1187kJ
-351kcal279kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates84g63g
of which Sugars 0.1g<0.1g
Protein 8g6g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
This bag contains approximately 133 servings--

the best quality rice i ever had

5 stars

the best quality rice i ever had

New package not good

3 stars

Before it was great now they change the packaging and also mentioned gluten free so when we try to cook it every time its get mushy...

Very good ,excellent service

5 stars

Very good ,excellent service

Good quality rice much better then expensive tilda

4 stars

Good quality rice much better then expensive tilda brand....!!

It's very good quality and very nice natural test

5 stars

It's very good quality and very nice natural test

Not Basmati Rice, this is some cheap rubbish!!!

1 stars

This is the worst basmati rice and believe Laila has gone down hill. The rice is more like dearer long grain rice. This does not cook like basmati and definitely dont taste like basmati. Either they did a offer with Tesco for Ramadan and deliberately made bad cheaper rice to sell or it's just bad. Maybe to prove it is to buy 5kg as it's not in offer but why waste when I'm going to return these offer bags back as it's really bad........could have just bought cheap long grain rice for cheaper price but better quality.

The best rice ever

5 stars

The best rice ever

it teasts very rough and feels no good

1 stars

it teasts very rough and feels no good

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

