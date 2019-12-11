Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg

the best quality rice i ever had
New package not good
Before it was great now they change the packaging and also mentioned gluten free so when we try to cook it every time its get mushy...
Very good ,excellent service
Good quality rice much better then expensive tilda
It's very good quality and very nice natural tes
Not Basmati Rice, this is some cheap rubbish!!!
This is the worst basmati rice and believe Laila has gone down hill. The rice is more like dearer long grain rice. This does not cook like basmati and definitely dont taste like basmati. Either they did a offer with Tesco for Ramadan and deliberately made bad cheaper rice to sell or it's just bad. Maybe to prove it is to buy 5kg as it's not in offer but why waste when I'm going to return these offer bags back as it's really bad........could have just bought cheap long grain rice for cheaper price but better quality.
The best rice ever
it teasts very rough and feels no good
Good quality
