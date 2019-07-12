By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Sensor 3 Disposable Razors 4 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Sensor 3 Disposable Razors 4 Pack
£ 5.50
£1.38/each
  • Disposable razor that can get you up to 10 comfortable shaves? Gillette’s Sensor3 Comfort does that thanks to 3 chromium-coated, skin sensing blades and a pivot head that adjusts to the contours of your face. Its enhanced Lubrastrip with water-activated Comfortgel technology provides you with the ultimate comfort. The razor features an anti-slip rubber handle for control and manoeuverability and easy rinse blades for 2x better rinsing (vs. BlueII Plus).
  • Up to 10 comfortable shaves per razor
  • Disposable razor with 3 skin sensing blades for a comfortable shave
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip with water-activated Comfortgel technology for ultimate comfort
  • 40° pivoting head which adjusts to the contours of the face
  • Anti-slip rubber handle for control and manoeuverability

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good blades - skin smooth after use

5 stars

Very good blades

Usually bought next

Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shaving Foam 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here