Gillette Sensor 3 Disposable Razors 8 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Sensor 3 Disposable Razors 8 Pack
£ 5.00
£0.63/each

Offer

  • Gillette Sensor3 Men’s Disposable Razor is the world’s #1 3-bladed male disposable razor sold (based on Nielsen sales data 07/2015 to 06/2016). The razor offers a smoother shave and has 100% better rinsing (vs Blue II). It features an Enhanced Lubrastrip that helps blades glide over. A pivoting head provides incredible closeness. Complete with a non-slip rubber handle for great control and maneuverability. Get up to 10 smooth shaves per razor.
  • World’s #1 3-bladed male disposable razor sold (based on Nielsen sales data 07/2015 to 06/2016)
  • Smoother shave and 100% better rinsing (vs Blue II)
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip helps blades glide over skin
  • Pivoting head provides incredible closeness
  • Non-slip rubber handle for great control and maneuverability
  • Up to 10 smooth shaves per razor

Information

Ingredients

PEG-7M, PEG-115M, PEG-100, Silica, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

A very close shave and long lasting

5 stars

I found them very good and durable. They seem to last forever and go on providing a really close shave.

