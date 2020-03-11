Nivea Rich Daily Moisturiser Cream Dry Sensitive 50Ml

Love it! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 After using multiple products over the last few months and having no success with my dry skin! I must say this is fantastic, I could tell the difference from the first use. I had several dry patches before that I just couldn’t shift, these habe now disappeared. It’s also a nice consistency without being overly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 Really fantastic cream!! Lovely smell and good skin hydration!I will buy it again! Many thanks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall thought 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 such a great cream to use on your face left you skin feeling really soft and smelling great which is nice as normally creams leave your face feeling greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser to use every day 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 I found this cream really lived up to the name; it's rich, but suitable to use daily. It felt thick and smooth on application, but was absorbed quickly so as not to leave my skin feeling greasy, and my skin was noticeably smoother after a couple of days' use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product. Not so good scent. 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 The Nivea Daily Essentials Rich Day Cream Is a nice product, a good consistency and sinks into the skin nicely leaving it soft and supple. My make up applied evenly over the top though I would recommend applying a primer after the cream to ensure longevity. The one problem I had was the scent. I found it quite overpowering and old fashioned which really put me off. If you are happy with the scent I would recommend as it is a good, well priced cream, however it is unfortunately not for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good moisturizer for dry skin 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 I used Nivea daily essentials in the morning and I thought it was a good moisturizer that worked during the whole day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small tube of wonders 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th May 2019 This cream was perfect for giving me that extra glow and making my skin feel softer and look more alive. The only problem I had was I realised I needed to put on less than I initially thought as the first few days I was left with a build up residue but once I’d worked out the perfect amount to use it was great. This works perfectly too as you only need a small amount to give your skin a healthy glow and look less full and tired and more bright and beautiful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great day cream 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th May 2019 Great Day Cream at an affordable price. Very nice consistency and feels lovely on my face. My face feel hydrated and protected against the sun. I also loved the smell. I have normal skin so found the thickness just right and not too greasy. Great for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth hydrated skin! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th May 2019 It is a superb moisturising and nourishing cream to protect skin for longer! The texture of the cream is very light yet very effective in providing long lasting relief to dry skin! It does not leave any greasiness or shiny layer behind after applying it! It has got SPF15 which makes it brilliant for providing sun protection to skin! It also has got Shea Butter & Anti-Oxidant to gives extra care and hydration to the skin! Overall it is an excellent moisturiser or day cream for all kind of skin!