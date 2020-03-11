By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Rich Daily Moisturiser Cream Dry Sensitive 50Ml

4.5(122)Write a review
Nivea Rich Daily Moisturiser Cream Dry Sensitive 50Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

  • With Natural Almond Oil and Anti-Oxidant properties, this light and refreshing moisturising Day Cream gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs to support its natural balance.
  • Enriched with natural Almond Oil, Natural Magnolia Extract, NIVEA Moisture Care Complex
  • Intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, balancing your skin’s own moisture level
  • Deeply nourishes and smoothens skin
  • Protects your skin from external stressors
  • Offers protection against sunlight-induced influences
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate, Triisostearin, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Benzophenone, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Prepare your skin by thoroughly cleansing it
  • Apply the gel cream onto your face
  • Massage it onto your skin in small circles
  • Avoid direct eye contact
  • Use whole NIVEA range for dry skin

Warnings

  • Avoid direct eye contact

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid direct eye contact

122 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Love it!

5 stars

After using multiple products over the last few months and having no success with my dry skin! I must say this is fantastic, I could tell the difference from the first use. I had several dry patches before that I just couldn’t shift, these habe now disappeared. It’s also a nice consistency without being overly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product!

5 stars

Really fantastic cream!! Lovely smell and good skin hydration!I will buy it again! Many thanks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall thought

5 stars

such a great cream to use on your face left you skin feeling really soft and smelling great which is nice as normally creams leave your face feeling greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser to use every day

5 stars

I found this cream really lived up to the name; it's rich, but suitable to use daily. It felt thick and smooth on application, but was absorbed quickly so as not to leave my skin feeling greasy, and my skin was noticeably smoother after a couple of days' use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product. Not so good scent.

3 stars

The Nivea Daily Essentials Rich Day Cream Is a nice product, a good consistency and sinks into the skin nicely leaving it soft and supple. My make up applied evenly over the top though I would recommend applying a primer after the cream to ensure longevity. The one problem I had was the scent. I found it quite overpowering and old fashioned which really put me off. If you are happy with the scent I would recommend as it is a good, well priced cream, however it is unfortunately not for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good moisturizer for dry skin

4 stars

I used Nivea daily essentials in the morning and I thought it was a good moisturizer that worked during the whole day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small tube of wonders

5 stars

This cream was perfect for giving me that extra glow and making my skin feel softer and look more alive. The only problem I had was I realised I needed to put on less than I initially thought as the first few days I was left with a build up residue but once I’d worked out the perfect amount to use it was great. This works perfectly too as you only need a small amount to give your skin a healthy glow and look less full and tired and more bright and beautiful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great day cream

4 stars

Great Day Cream at an affordable price. Very nice consistency and feels lovely on my face. My face feel hydrated and protected against the sun. I also loved the smell. I have normal skin so found the thickness just right and not too greasy. Great for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth hydrated skin!

5 stars

It is a superb moisturising and nourishing cream to protect skin for longer! The texture of the cream is very light yet very effective in providing long lasting relief to dry skin! It does not leave any greasiness or shiny layer behind after applying it! It has got SPF15 which makes it brilliant for providing sun protection to skin! It also has got Shea Butter & Anti-Oxidant to gives extra care and hydration to the skin! Overall it is an excellent moisturiser or day cream for all kind of skin!

Decent cream -maybe not for my skin type

3 stars

I found this cream definitely made my skin appear to be more radiant. It also hydrated in some places and left my skin feeling smoother, however I did feel there was a kind of residue feeling and there was some pilling. It does absorb in well but as it's quite thick & rich you do need to use a fair bit. I also wasn't too keen on the smell, I know it's the usual nivea smell but it smelt more like laundry detergent than usual. It was gentle for my sensitive skin and didn't cause a reaction. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

