Nivea Light Daily Moisturiser Creme Normal Combination 50Ml

NIVEA Refreshing Day Cream is a great addition to your daily face care routine. It intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing your skin’s own moisture level. The formula with NIVEA Moisture Care Complex, Vitamin E and Natural Waterlily Extract refreshes and plumps your skin with fast-absorbing moisture. The cream protects your skin from external stressors and due to SPF 15, you're protected against sunlight-induced influences. See and feel the difference. The lightweight cream melts into the skin effortlessly. Your skin is deeply moisturised and soft every day. The skin compatibility of this moisturising day cream has been dermatologically approved.

Intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing skin's own moisture level. Refreshes and plumps your skin with fast-absorbing moisture. Protects your skin with SPF 15 against sun light induced influences. Vegan Formula Formula free from microplastic Fully recyclable

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮