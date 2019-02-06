Tesco Finest Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl

Avoid
Big disappointment. Metallic, harsh, unpleasant.
Avoid this!
I have bought this regularly for about a year and it has now become very unreliable. I think about 60% of my current batch is almost undrinkable as it is very bitter. I need to return it.
Smooth and silky. Good value
This wine was recommended by a friend and was glad to see it on offer. It is a semi-sweet wine and goes well with all kinds of food. It's also great by itself. I enjoyed it a lot more slightly chilled. It would go down well with female wine drinkers.
Glorious Gran REserva from Baron del REy
This example of a Gran REserva Rioja represents the finest value Rioja quality wine currently available which at a Knockout 25% discount for 12 bottles represents a steal. Needs to be opened an hour or two to allow the fruit and character of the wine to develope. A spicey blackcurrent,strawberry and vanilla are evident,full and with length. Will still improve up to at least 5 years if carefully cellered in the dark without extreme changes of temperature between 6 to 8 c.. Make sure you buy the 2010 vintage. Stock up now whilst it is on offer and before this vintage sells out.
Great Rioja
This is a great Rioja, just the sort of wine you would expect to be served at a tapas bar in Barcelona. Sadly I've just opened my last bottle to find it corked, shame the other five we really enjoyed. Probably the best Rioja I've had from tesco.
Always a reliable Rioja Gran Reserva
This is one of my favourite Gran Reservas and the price when it's on offer means I don't feel guilty drinking it as an every day wine!
Excellent Rioja
The wine has lots of flavour, with the red fruits by no means overwhelmed by American oak. Medium bodied and decent acidity. Goes very well with cassoulet or a hearty beef stew. This is excellent, if not exactly traditional, Rioja.
Vina Mara Gran Reserva Rioja - very smooth
This wine is very drinkable and was a good accompaniment to our Christmas Day meal. I would like to congratulate Tesco on the efficient delivery. The driver turned up promptly at the beginning of the agreed time slot. Thank you.
Excellent again
We are very fond of Vina Mara, both white and red Rioja, and always look out for the Gran Reserva if on special!--this is particularly good, with plenty of body and colour.
Always reliable
I have tried several vintages of Vina Mara, both reserva and gran reserva and never been disappointed. Although typically fruity and mellow for a good quality rioja I do not think that this wine ( the gran reserva ), is significantly different from the 2007 reserva.