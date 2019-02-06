By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl

4(29)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl
£ 11.50
£11.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy414kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Viña del Cura Rioja Gran Reserva Denominación de Origen Calificada 2013 Product of Spain
  • This intensely concentrated Rioja has been barrel aged in fine oak for 2 years before maturing 3 years in the bottle at award winning Baron de Ley winery. Hand harvested Tempranillo grapes create this premium wine, full of mellow black fruits, hints of vanilla and exotic spice. This rich wine complements hearty meaty dishes, roast lamb, beef or game.
  • This intensely concentrated Rioja has been barrel aged in fine oak for 2 years before maturing 3 years in the bottle at award winning Baron de Ley winery. Hand harvested Tempranillo grapes create this premium wine, full of mellow black fruits, hints of vanilla and exotic spice. This rich wine complements hearty meaty dishes, roast lamb, beef or game.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This rich and premium wine is full of mellow black fruits, hints of vanilla and exotic spice.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Baron De Ley

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gonzalo Rodriguez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are hand harvested in September, de-stemmed and crushed then a 10 day maceration takes place with two daily pump-overs. Vinification then goes on for 14 days in Stainless Steel at 29°C. The wine is then aged in oak for 24 months and for a minimum of 3 years in bottle.

History

  • Barón de Ley is a bodega created by a small group of Rioja wine experts who decided to embark on a project, which at the Reserva wines, and has earned itself a deserved place among the international winemaking elite. Baron de Ley is a winery founded in 1985 and modelled on the Medoc Châteaux, bringing together all the elements that make wine a work of art. Situated in Rioja Baja, only 30km from Longroño, Baron de Ley is the biggest estate owner in Rioja.

Regional Information

  • The winery is 320 ha located in Rioja Baja on Alluvial soils, rich in clays and limestone. Clear Mediterranean influence, which implies more insolation and less rains than in the western Rioja areas, which creates optimal conditions for the obtention of wines with more colour, concentration and poliphenolic maturation

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Best enjoyed within 3 years or purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Baron de Ley SA,
  • Mendavia,
  • Spain,
  • NRE 31/41068-NA.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy331kJ / 80kcal414kJ / 100kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

29 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Big disappointment. Metallic, harsh, unpleasant.

Avoid this!

1 stars

I have bought this regularly for about a year and it has now become very unreliable. I think about 60% of my current batch is almost undrinkable as it is very bitter. I need to return it.

Smooth and silky. Good value

4 stars

This wine was recommended by a friend and was glad to see it on offer. It is a semi-sweet wine and goes well with all kinds of food. It's also great by itself. I enjoyed it a lot more slightly chilled. It would go down well with female wine drinkers.

Glorious Gran REserva from Baron del REy

5 stars

This example of a Gran REserva Rioja represents the finest value Rioja quality wine currently available which at a Knockout 25% discount for 12 bottles represents a steal. Needs to be opened an hour or two to allow the fruit and character of the wine to develope. A spicey blackcurrent,strawberry and vanilla are evident,full and with length. Will still improve up to at least 5 years if carefully cellered in the dark without extreme changes of temperature between 6 to 8 c.. Make sure you buy the 2010 vintage. Stock up now whilst it is on offer and before this vintage sells out.

Great Rioja

4 stars

This is a great Rioja, just the sort of wine you would expect to be served at a tapas bar in Barcelona. Sadly I've just opened my last bottle to find it corked, shame the other five we really enjoyed. Probably the best Rioja I've had from tesco.

Always a reliable Rioja Gran Reserva

5 stars

This is one of my favourite Gran Reservas and the price when it's on offer means I don't feel guilty drinking it as an every day wine!

Excellent Rioja

5 stars

The wine has lots of flavour, with the red fruits by no means overwhelmed by American oak. Medium bodied and decent acidity. Goes very well with cassoulet or a hearty beef stew. This is excellent, if not exactly traditional, Rioja.

Vina Mara Gran Reserva Rioja - very smooth

5 stars

This wine is very drinkable and was a good accompaniment to our Christmas Day meal. I would like to congratulate Tesco on the efficient delivery. The driver turned up promptly at the beginning of the agreed time slot. Thank you.

Excellent again

5 stars

We are very fond of Vina Mara, both white and red Rioja, and always look out for the Gran Reserva if on special!--this is particularly good, with plenty of body and colour.

Always reliable

4 stars

I have tried several vintages of Vina Mara, both reserva and gran reserva and never been disappointed. Although typically fruity and mellow for a good quality rioja I do not think that this wine ( the gran reserva ), is significantly different from the 2007 reserva.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Amarone Valpolicella Docg 75Cl

£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here