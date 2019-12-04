Actimel Multifruit Drink 8X100g

The Best Tasty Yogi Drink.
The Best Tasty Drink. I simply Love it.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334 kJ/79 kcal
Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar/Liquid Sugar (Sucrose: 9%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate (2.1%) (Pineapple, Peach, Orange, Strawberry), Dextrose, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Stabiliser (Modified Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)
Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.Use by: see top of pack.
8 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|%RI*
|Energy
|334 kJ/79 kcal
|4
|Fat
|1.5 g
|2
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|5
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|5
|of which sugars
|13 g
|14
|Fibre
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|2.8 g
|6
|Salt
|0.10 g
|2
|Calcium
|120 mg
|15
|Vitamin B6
|0.21 mg
|15
|Vitamin D
|0.75 µg
|15
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019