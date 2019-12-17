Tesco Sponge Pudding Chocolate 300G

We're shall I start here goes the size of the pudd
We're shall I start here goes the size of the pudding is deceiving it is smaller than it looks and the taste don't even go there it taste horrible bitter never to be tried again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 374kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (35%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Pieces (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Water, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer.
Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 3 servings
Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1566kJ / 374kcal
|1566kJ / 374kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|16.7g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|50.8g
|Sugars
|28.4g
|28.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
