By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sponge Pudding Chocolate 300G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Sponge Pudding Chocolate 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

One-third of a pudding contains
  • Energy1566kJ 374kcal
    19%
  • Fat16.7g
    24%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars28.4g
    32%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge pudding topped with chocolate flavoured sauce.
  • Light & Fluffy sponge topped with a chocolate flavoured sauce
  • Rich & chocolatey
  • Light & fluffy sponge topped with a chocolate flavoured sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (35%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Pieces (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Water, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, cereals containing gluten, egg and soya. May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer.
Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving with fresh clotted cream or vanilla ice cream.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1566kJ / 374kcal1566kJ / 374kcal
Fat16.7g16.7g
Saturates7.7g7.7g
Carbohydrate50.8g50.8g
Sugars28.4g28.4g
Fibre2.7g2.7g
Protein3.7g3.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

We're shall I start here goes the size of the pudd

1 stars

We're shall I start here goes the size of the pudding is deceiving it is smaller than it looks and the taste don't even go there it taste horrible bitter never to be tried again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Christmas Pudding 400G

£ 1.75
£0.44/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Tesco Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.87
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here