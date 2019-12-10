Tesco Finest Cherry & Almond Stollen

Stop using palm oil!
I buy this product every year, but read the ingredients for the first time and was shocked to see Palm oil was an ingredient. We are decimating Borneo and driving orangutans to extinction by encouraging the cultivation of palm oil. For what? To save a few pennies when there are so many other oils that can be used. It is also inflammatory to the body. Please stop using palm oil in all your products! Shame on us!
Remove palm oil
So, So, So very disappointed to read the ingredients and find this has palm oil as an ingredient. Please remove the Palm oil from this product. It's decimating the home of orangutan's in Borneo, it's also inflammatory to the body.
Great value for the best stollen.
I have a man who comes to check my water pump and filters and he always comes in December as he knows I'll have this stollen. This is the best stollen I've ever tasted. Its moist with just the right amount of marzipan and lots of almonds on top. I love to eat all the almonds that fall into the container.
Highly recommend
Absolutely delicious!
Best Stollen
This is absolutely amazing, full of fruit and marzipan but not too sweet.
This is so utterly delicious, especially for almond lovers and a much softer fresher texture than your average stollen. I tried to go back and get more in the run up to Christmas but it's no longer stocked!! So sad
Rich & Fruity
Rich, sweet and fruity - perfectly "Christmas-y" Different taste, wth the cherries and almonds and really enjoyable. A real treat