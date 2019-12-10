By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cherry & Almond Stollen

Tesco Finest Cherry & Almond Stollen

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

1/8th of a cake
  • Energy1120kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars26.6g
    30%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake layered with marzipan, infused with rum syrup and decorated with glacé cherries and flaked almonds.
  • Made with Jamaican Rum. Our Tesco Finest Stollen loaf is beautifully moist, packed full of soft and juicy sultanas and raisins. A soft centre of rich marzipan offers a lovely almond flavour to the rum syrup and butter soaked loaf. Hand decorated with glacé cherries and toasted almonds for a beautiful finish.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (23%) [Sultanas, Raisins], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Marzipan (9%) [Almonds, Sugar, Water], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glacé Cherries (7%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Almonds (4.5%), Apricot Jam [Glucose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Dextrose, Rum (2%), Butteroil (Milk), Yeast, Orange Peel, Egg Yolk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Peel, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Cassia, Mixed Spice, Nutmeg, Anti-caking Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8th of a cake (68g)
Energy1637kJ / 390kcal1120kJ / 267kcal
Fat15.6g10.7g
Saturates7.1g4.9g
Carbohydrate55.2g37.8g
Sugars38.8g26.6g
Fibre2.6g1.8g
Protein5.9g4.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Stop using palm oil!

1 stars

I buy this product every year, but read the ingredients for the first time and was shocked to see Palm oil was an ingredient. We are decimating Borneo and driving orangutans to extinction by encouraging the cultivation of palm oil. For what? To save a few pennies when there are so many other oils that can be used. It is also inflammatory to the body. Please stop using palm oil in all your products! Shame on us!

Remove palm oil

1 stars

So, So, So very disappointed to read the ingredients and find this has palm oil as an ingredient. Please remove the Palm oil from this product. It's decimating the home of orangutan's in Borneo, it's also inflammatory to the body.

Great value for the best stollen.

5 stars

I have a man who comes to check my water pump and filters and he always comes in December as he knows I'll have this stollen. This is the best stollen I've ever tasted. Its moist with just the right amount of marzipan and lots of almonds on top. I love to eat all the almonds that fall into the container.

Highly recommend

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!

Best Stollen

5 stars

This is absolutely amazing, full of fruit and marzipan but not too sweet.

This is so utterly delicious, especially for almon

5 stars

This is so utterly delicious, especially for almond lovers and a much softer fresher texture than your average stollen. I tried to go back and get more in the run up to Christmas but it's no longer stocked!! So sad

Rich & Fruity

5 stars

Rich, sweet and fruity - perfectly "Christmas-y" Different taste, wth the cherries and almonds and really enjoyable. A real treat

