Tesco Royal Iced Fruit Cake 907G

Awful ,don't buy
Terrible quality, dry and the icing fell of in one piece!
Taste less,
Very little marzipan,fruit cake had no rich taste, just like your every day cake.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 367kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sultanas (19%), Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Aronia), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Almonds, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Apricot, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Dried Egg White, Lemon Peel, Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Oil.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 12 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
907g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 57g
|Energy
|1548kJ / 367kcal
|883kJ / 209kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.5g
|39.0g
|Sugars
|51.7g
|29.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
