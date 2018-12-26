By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Royal Iced Fruit Cake 907G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Royal Iced Fruit Cake 907G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 8.00
£0.88/100g

Per 57g
  • Energy883kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars29.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with sultanas, glacé cherries, raisins and candied citrus peel, topped with marzipan and hard royal icing.
  • HAND DECORATED Rich fruit cake with glacé cherries, covered with royal icing and marzipan
  • Hand decorated
  • Rich cake with sultanas, glacé cherries and raisins, topped with royal icing
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 907g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sultanas (19%), Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Aronia), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Almonds, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Apricot, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Dried Egg White, Lemon Peel, Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

907g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 57g
Energy1548kJ / 367kcal883kJ / 209kcal
Fat8.2g4.7g
Saturates3.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate68.5g39.0g
Sugars51.7g29.5g
Fibre2.4g1.4g
Protein3.6g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful ,don't buy

1 stars

Terrible quality, dry and the icing fell of in one piece!

Taste less,

2 stars

Very little marzipan,fruit cake had no rich taste, just like your every day cake.

