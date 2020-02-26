By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 500G

2.2(33)Write a review
Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2702kJ 643kcal
    32%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 730kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with cheese, tortilla and breadcrumbs with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%).
  • Cooked in a rich Cheddar sauce. Finished with crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester. Our creamy cheese sauce is made using tangy mature Cheddar. Blended with milk, cream and a hint of mustard until smooth and velvety. Finished off with a sprinkling of crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester cheese for a crunchy topping.
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3.5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mustard Powder, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Yeast.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 ½ / 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy730kJ / 174kcal2702kJ / 643kcal
Fat6.0g22.1g
Saturates3.2g11.9g
Carbohydrate22.0g81.4g
Sugars2.1g7.8g
Fibre1.4g5.1g
Protein7.3g27.0g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

33 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sour

1 stars

This really isn’t very nice - it tastes sour!

it's a no from me

1 stars

wayyyy too much cheese for the tiny amount of pasta :( ready meal cheese always tastes a bit sus anyway but this was just way off and the textures just don't sit right with me

Call this macaroni cheese!

1 stars

Very poor taste and consistency odd plus cheese flavour hardly noticeable !

Disappointing

3 stars

Not as tasty as I anticipated. I prefer the normal Tesco range as it has more flavour, and it is better value for money.

Stay away

1 stars

It was horrible, pasta really hard, tried microwave and oven, disgusting, and expensive, stay away

Amazing!!!!

5 stars

Absolutely stunning Mac 'n' cheese! full of flavour and lovely touch with the tortillas on the top. Would highly recommend for cheese lovers.

Don’t bother. Bring back the old version

1 stars

This is horrible. Tesco finest Mac and cheese used to be lovely with croutons. Don’t know why they replaced it with this rubbish.

Not happy

2 stars

It was very disappointing, pretty tasteless, no better than the cheaper alternatives, it was edible but wouldn't have it again...this was sent as a substitute for Charlie Bigham's on that note I am also not happy.

Yummy

4 stars

Very tasty and will be buying again. Could do with a slightly bigger portion though.

Fab! Tastes great, the perfect ratio of mac and ch

5 stars

Fab! Tastes great, the perfect ratio of mac and cheese.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

