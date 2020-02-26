Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 500G

Sour
This really isn’t very nice - it tastes sour!
it's a no from me
wayyyy too much cheese for the tiny amount of pasta :( ready meal cheese always tastes a bit sus anyway but this was just way off and the textures just don't sit right with me
Call this macaroni cheese!
Very poor taste and consistency odd plus cheese flavour hardly noticeable !
Disappointing
Not as tasty as I anticipated. I prefer the normal Tesco range as it has more flavour, and it is better value for money.
Stay away
It was horrible, pasta really hard, tried microwave and oven, disgusting, and expensive, stay away
Amazing!!!!
Absolutely stunning Mac 'n' cheese! full of flavour and lovely touch with the tortillas on the top. Would highly recommend for cheese lovers.
Don’t bother. Bring back the old version
This is horrible. Tesco finest Mac and cheese used to be lovely with croutons. Don’t know why they replaced it with this rubbish.
Not happy
It was very disappointing, pretty tasteless, no better than the cheaper alternatives, it was edible but wouldn't have it again...this was sent as a substitute for Charlie Bigham's on that note I am also not happy.
Yummy
Very tasty and will be buying again. Could do with a slightly bigger portion though.
Fab! Tastes great, the perfect ratio of mac and cheese.