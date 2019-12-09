By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubiks Cube 3X3

5(97)Write a review
image 1 of Rubiks Cube 3X3
Product Description

  • The world's best known puzzle
  • 43 quintillion combinations
  • 43 quintillion combinations but only 1 solution
  • - The world's best selling puzzle
  • - Incredibly addictive, multi dimensional challenge
  • - 43 quintillion combinations, but only one solution.
  • The best-selling puzzle in history! It has 43 quintillion combinations but can be solved in under 10 seconds! Its unique turning and twisting action and simple colour concept made it the world's number 1 puzzle. The 3x3 cube now has a new design with tough tiles - no labels means no cheating! How quickly can you complete the Rubik's 3x3? Age: 8+
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months. Choking hazard- small parts

97 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect gift

5 stars

I brought this rubix cube for my son, he recently turnt 9 and the only thing he asked for was a rubix cube. He was over the moon when he opened this gift.

Great product

5 stars

My son bought this out of his pocket money and has provided him with hours of fun. The whole family has got involved.

Very good quality

4 stars

Was looking for an original. This is exactly that, it has plastic tiles on it not stickers like some. It moves quickly and easily and does not stick. Only negative is that it is rather creaky!

Great! Just what my daughter wanted

5 stars

This is perfect! My daughter loves it, I’m very happy

Blast from the past.

4 stars

Bought this for boys Xmas, really so I could play with it too.... ssh.. I still can't beat it.

Good Rubik cube

4 stars

I bought it a Christmas present for my 5 years son as he really wanted one. Looks good and came very quickly. My only concern is that it lighter than i expected and not sturdy as the ones we used to have when we were kids. So i am not sure how long will it last once her starts twisting and turning it quickly as he gets older. But happy with it

Great puzzle

5 stars

Great service and fantastic puzzle for my 7 year old.

Fiendishly puzzling cube - very calming

5 stars

Bought this as I need to work out how to do one for a show I'm doing soon. Very difficult cube to get your head round but immensely satisfying once you get there - even if it was with the help of google! Now to practise practise practise! Very good quality item too very well made.

Rubiks cube

5 stars

Brought for Son's birthday and he over the moon with it great buy thanks

Blast from the Past

5 stars

Brings back lots of Memories and Just goes to show you what goes around comes around again.

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

