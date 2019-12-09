Rubiks Cube 3X3

Perfect gift
I brought this rubix cube for my son, he recently turnt 9 and the only thing he asked for was a rubix cube. He was over the moon when he opened this gift.
Great product
My son bought this out of his pocket money and has provided him with hours of fun. The whole family has got involved.
Very good quality
Was looking for an original. This is exactly that, it has plastic tiles on it not stickers like some. It moves quickly and easily and does not stick. Only negative is that it is rather creaky!
Great! Just what my daughter wanted
This is perfect! My daughter loves it, I’m very happy
Blast from the past.
Bought this for boys Xmas, really so I could play with it too.... ssh.. I still can't beat it.
Good Rubik cube
I bought it a Christmas present for my 5 years son as he really wanted one. Looks good and came very quickly. My only concern is that it lighter than i expected and not sturdy as the ones we used to have when we were kids. So i am not sure how long will it last once her starts twisting and turning it quickly as he gets older. But happy with it
Great puzzle
Great service and fantastic puzzle for my 7 year old.
Fiendishly puzzling cube - very calming
Bought this as I need to work out how to do one for a show I'm doing soon. Very difficult cube to get your head round but immensely satisfying once you get there - even if it was with the help of google! Now to practise practise practise! Very good quality item too very well made.
Rubiks cube
Brought for Son's birthday and he over the moon with it great buy thanks
Blast from the Past
Brings back lots of Memories and Just goes to show you what goes around comes around again.