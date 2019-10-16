Tesco Casserole Vegetables 1Kg

good value, good quality - filling
good quality veg, though i tend to add a few potatoes - diced, and a sliced onion. its a great casserole base, i just throw it in a slow cooker in the morning with stock and meat, and come home to a warming meal in the evening...great in the colder weather :)
OK if you like carrots
Basically sliced carrots and a few other bits. Picture mis-represents the mix. View based on more that 10 purchases.
Great Buy
Ideal for stews and casseroles. Great if you dont have much time to prepare the vegatables before hand. Good value
perfect
i bought this prgoduct a few weeks ago and was so impressed i bought 2 next order 1 for me and one for my daughter to try needless to say she nows buys it