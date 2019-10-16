By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Casserole Vegetables 1Kg

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Casserole Vegetables 1Kg
£ 1.10
£1.10/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy76kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 95kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrot, swede, turnip, celery and onion.
  • We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Mixed casserole vegetables individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • A mix of sliced carrot, swede, turnip, celery and sliced onion
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Turnip, Swede, Celery, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 6 / 5½ mins
Place in a microwavable bowl, add 2-3 tablespoons of water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for further 3 mins (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil and simmer for 8 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy95kJ / 23kcal76kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.5g2.8g
Sugars3.2g2.6g
Fibre2.0g1.6g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good value, good quality - filling

4 stars

good quality veg, though i tend to add a few potatoes - diced, and a sliced onion. its a great casserole base, i just throw it in a slow cooker in the morning with stock and meat, and come home to a warming meal in the evening...great in the colder weather :)

OK if you like carrots

2 stars

Basically sliced carrots and a few other bits. Picture mis-represents the mix. View based on more that 10 purchases.

Great Buy

5 stars

Ideal for stews and casseroles. Great if you dont have much time to prepare the vegatables before hand. Good value

perfect

5 stars

i bought this prgoduct a few weeks ago and was so impressed i bought 2 next order 1 for me and one for my daughter to try needless to say she nows buys it

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Dumplings 390G

£ 1.65
£4.24/kg

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Tesco Dumplings Mix 137G

£ 0.65
£4.75/kg

Colman's Beef Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here