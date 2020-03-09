Tesco Kitchen Towel White 8 Roll

Great value
excellent value - use for everything from 'hankies' to spills to drying anything (single use & dispose), cleaning shoes etc.
It's cheaper and it does the job!
very good quality and very cheap use this product
I won't buy this again and can't recommend it.
The two layers of each sheet of flimsy kitchen towel separated before use and in my opinion the product has changed. It felt cheap and I won't buy it again.
Terrible!!! Have been using this for months but this last pack has been virtually useless. As soon as a little moisture gets onto it it disintegrates leaving bits of towel all over surface!!! Waste of money!!!
Poor quality and large centre cardboard rolls
I received this pack of kitchen roll from my Tesco delivery because the brand I wanted (Plenty) was out of stock. Unfortunately I wasn't there to receive the delivery myself, otherwise I would have given it back for a refund as there is half as much paper contained in these rolls as in the Plenty ones. I don't know how Tesco can possibly think that people won't notice that the cardboard rolls in the centre of these kitchen towel rolls is double the normal size. Double the cardboard roll size equals half the amount of - poor quality in this case - kitchen paper.
Good value for money, dont feel cheap
not buying this item as it has got thinner and you
Perfect
Great value great quality