Tesco Kitchen Towel White 8 Roll

3.5(13)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.88/100sheet

Product Description

  • Kitchen towel.
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 400 sheets per pack
  • Tesco Kitchen Towels have been developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco Kitchen Towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC (R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. 8 Rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 50 sheets per roll. Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx. Average total area 19.97m2 approx. Our Promise We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Produced in the U.K. for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. (C) Tesco 2019. SC1309C
  • 8 rolls 2 ply kitchen towels.
  • Average 50 sheets per roll.
  • Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx.
  • Average total area 19.97m2 approx.
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning
  • Pack size: 400SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

excellent value - use for everything from 'hankies' to spills to drying anything (single use & dispose), cleaning shoes etc.

...,.,,,.?...????

1 stars

...,.,,,.?...????

It's cheaper and it does the job!

5 stars

It's cheaper and it does the job!

very good quality and very cheap use this product

5 stars

very good quality and very cheap use this product every week

I won't buy this again and can't recommend it.

1 stars

The two layers of each sheet of flimsy kitchen towel separated before use and in my opinion the product has changed. It felt cheap and I won't buy it again.

Terrible!!! Have been using this for months but th

1 stars

Terrible!!! Have been using this for months but this last pack has been virtually useless. As soon as a little moisture gets onto it it disintegrates leaving bits of towel all over surface!!! Waste of money!!!

Poor quality and large centre cardboard rolls

1 stars

I received this pack of kitchen roll from my Tesco delivery because the brand I wanted (Plenty) was out of stock. Unfortunately I wasn't there to receive the delivery myself, otherwise I would have given it back for a refund as there is half as much paper contained in these rolls as in the Plenty ones. I don't know how Tesco can possibly think that people won't notice that the cardboard rolls in the centre of these kitchen towel rolls is double the normal size. Double the cardboard roll size equals half the amount of - poor quality in this case - kitchen paper.

Good value for money, dont feel cheap

5 stars

Good value for money, dont feel cheap

not buying this item as it has got thinner and you

1 stars

not buying this item as it has got thinner and you need to use lots more to soak up liquid

Perfect

5 stars

Great value great quality

