Pez Fruit Mix Candy 6 Pack 51G

Pez Fruit Mix Candy 6 Pack 51G

5(1)
Write a review

£1.05

£2.06/100g

Vegan

Fruit flavour sugar confectionery tablets.Free app!Games for skill - Memory - Fun action - CreativityDownload on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
© & TM by Pez AG
Lactose and Gluten FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 51G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Apple, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Safflower, Black Carrot, Sweet Potato, Grape, Lemon)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

6 x 8.5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Please keep these details for future reference.

View all Kids Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here