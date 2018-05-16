Orajel Dental Gel 5.3G

Product Description
- Dental Gel
- Orajel Dental Gel temporarily relieves toothache caused by a broken tooth or in a tooth where you may require a filling.
- Fast acting
- Rapid toothache relief
- For direct application to the source of toothache
- Pack size: 5.3G
Information
Ingredients
Orajel™ Dental Gel contains the active ingredient Benzocaine 10% w/w, The other ingredients are Macrogol 400, Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Sodium Saccharin (E954), Sorbic Acid (E200), Citric Acid, Clove Oil, Spearmint Flavour
Preparation and Usage
- Adult & Children 12 years and over: For topical oral use.
- Remove cap and cut open tip of tube. With a clean finger or swab, apply a small amount of gel (about the size of a green pea) to the affected tooth. Do not use in children under the age of 12 years. Use up to 4 times daily.
- Do not use if tube is damaged. For short term use only.
- If pain persists consult your doctor, dentist or pharmacist.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 4RJ.
Return to
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- Kent,
- CT19 4RJ.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
5.3g
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Read the package leaflet before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020