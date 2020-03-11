By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Collagen Wrinkle De-Crease Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Collagen Wrinkle De-Crease Day Cream 50Ml
£ 5.75
£11.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Wrinkle Decrease Collagen Day Cream
  • Revitalise your skin & reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 1 go
  • Enriched formula with Boswelox, collagen biospheres & unique phyto-complex
  • 50ml Wrinkle Decrease Day Cream offers UVA & UVB protection from the sun
  • Collagen is an essential component of the skin supporting your skin's structure. With age, the amount of collagen in the skin decreases allowing wrinkles to appear deeper. L'Oréal Collagen Wrinkle De-crease Day cream. A re-plumping moisturiser that helps to plump, smooth and fill wrinkle creases. Enriched with Collagen Biospheres that inflate up to 9x to replump the skin's surface with moisture to help fill out wrinkle creases.
  • Visible Results
  • Immediately, the skin is hydrated for 24 hours.
  • From 2 weeks, skin feels more bouncy.
  • From 3 weeks, wrinkles appear visibly reduced by 28%**.
  • ** Instrument test on 40 women, total wrinkled surface
  • ** In-vitro test
  • Your ideal daily anti-wrinkle programme:
  • 1. Wrinkle Decrease Collagen Day Cream with Collagen Biospheres to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. 2. Wrinkle Decrease Collagen Night Cream for targeted action against wrinkles whilst you sleep.
  • 3. Wrinkle Decrease Collagen Filler for anti-wrinkle care for your most pronounced wrinkles
  • Anti-ageing action
  • With collagen biospheres
  • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles
  • Skin looks smoother
  • Gives skin a bouncy feel
  • Tested under dermatological control
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

781597 34, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Nylon-66, Myristyl Myristate, Dipropylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-20 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Triethanolamine, Manganese Gluconate, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Atelocollagen, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Soluble Collagen, Boswelia Serrata Extract / Boswellia Serrata Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • For daily use, massage in circular motions for optimum absorption.
  • The velvet soft texture makes a great base for make-up.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Avoid the eye area.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid the eye area.

L'oreal wrinkly cream

3 stars

No difference at the moment but will use it till is all gone

Good under make up

4 stars

Not sure it's decreased my wrinkles yet but it is good, make up goes on well after using.

Brilliant product.

5 stars

I always buy l'oreal wrinkle decrease day cream because it does what it says and helps you to look like you have less wrinkles and is not a greasy cream like most of them out there.

very good product

5 stars

I am using this product for few weeks now it is good for my skin

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

I'm in my 40s and the road map to my life is showing on my face. I've spent £££'s on so-called premium creams and have been less than impressed. Having read good reviews for this item I thought I'd give both the day and night a try. Plus tesco are selling it for £5, a fantastic price. After 7 days my skin is smoother, softer and plumper. My wrinkles, especially around my eyes, seem less visible. I'm so pleased I purchased this and will definitely do so again.

great value

4 stars

This is very nice to use feels lovely on skin and a very good price. I have used their eye cream and this is just as nice

all good

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago.lovely rich nourishing cream.too early to see any change in wrinkles

Even though quite solid in jar, it smoothes on eas

4 stars

There has not been enough time to notice if wrinkles are "downsizing". Will see what happens after I have used the jar!

Plumper!

4 stars

Face looks plumper after 2 days - whether that is a good thing I don't know, am plump enough as it is!

n/ a

5 stars

I only bought this a week ago but already i can see a difference in my skin i have also bought the night one now as well

