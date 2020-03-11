L'oreal Paris Collagen Wrinkle De-Crease Day Cream 50Ml

L'oreal wrinkly cream
No difference at the moment but will use it till is all gone
Good under make up
Not sure it's decreased my wrinkles yet but it is good, make up goes on well after using.
Brilliant product.
I always buy l'oreal wrinkle decrease day cream because it does what it says and helps you to look like you have less wrinkles and is not a greasy cream like most of them out there.
very good product
I am using this product for few weeks now it is good for my skin
Does what it says on the tin
I'm in my 40s and the road map to my life is showing on my face. I've spent £££'s on so-called premium creams and have been less than impressed. Having read good reviews for this item I thought I'd give both the day and night a try. Plus tesco are selling it for £5, a fantastic price. After 7 days my skin is smoother, softer and plumper. My wrinkles, especially around my eyes, seem less visible. I'm so pleased I purchased this and will definitely do so again.
great value
This is very nice to use feels lovely on skin and a very good price. I have used their eye cream and this is just as nice
all good
Bought this a few weeks ago.lovely rich nourishing cream.too early to see any change in wrinkles
Even though quite solid in jar, it smoothes on eas
There has not been enough time to notice if wrinkles are "downsizing". Will see what happens after I have used the jar!
Plumper!
Face looks plumper after 2 days - whether that is a good thing I don't know, am plump enough as it is!
n/ a
I only bought this a week ago but already i can see a difference in my skin i have also bought the night one now as well