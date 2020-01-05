Tesco Cranberry Juice Drink 1L

Added sweeteners
Why add sweeteners? Can't we have something to drink without them?
Not at all "Crisp & Tart"!
Does not fit the description "Crisp & Tart" at all! It is too sweet & the flavour is not strong, despite apparently having the same percentage of cranberry as Ocean Spray. Sorry, but I am disappointed & will not be buying this again despite the lower price.
Awful
Why has this changed now to include artificial sweeteners? Nothing tastes the same anymore & not everyone wants sweeteners. Give us choice please.
Great value
I have this product a lot no complaints