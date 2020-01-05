By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberry Juice Drink 1L

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy125kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberry juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • CRISP & TART Specially blended to a fruity, subtly sharp recipe Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CRISP & TART Specially blended to a fruity, subtly sharp recipe
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (27%), Sugar, Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy83kJ / 20kcal125kJ / 29kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.5g6.8g
Sugars3.9g5.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Added sweeteners

1 stars

Why add sweeteners? Can't we have something to drink without them?

Not at all "Crisp & Tart"!

3 stars

Does not fit the description "Crisp & Tart" at all! It is too sweet & the flavour is not strong, despite apparently having the same percentage of cranberry as Ocean Spray. Sorry, but I am disappointed & will not be buying this again despite the lower price.

Awful

1 stars

Why has this changed now to include artificial sweeteners? Nothing tastes the same anymore & not everyone wants sweeteners. Give us choice please.

Great value

5 stars

I have this product a lot no complaints

