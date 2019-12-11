Tetley Softpack 240 Teabags 750G

Didnt like it
Got this to try something different as usually a PG tips drinker. It is not nice.
*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4 kJ / 1 kcal
You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa, so you know that Tetley tea bags will deliver a great cup of tea.
Our Tea Bags contain 100% Black Tea
Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.
240 Count
750g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml infusion
|Energy
|4 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
