Old El Paso Sliced Green Jalapenos 215G

Too expensive for what they are.
Essentially you're paying for a brand. The Tesco version was just as good. These aren't bad but I think I will purchase Jalapenos somewhere else now in bulk as even on offer the price is extortianate just because its ''old el paso''. At the end of the day - those of us who bought the Tesco Brand before are not happy they have been taken out of your range. As a vegetarian these are what we topped our pizzas with!
They are tasteless. Even though they taste vinegary; the kind of vinegar they use/ the concentration is not right. From eating that to eating nothing I prefer eating nothing. The TESCO sliced green jalapeños in Brine are the only option for me.