Old El Paso Sliced Green Jalapenos 215G

2(2)Write a review
Old El Paso Sliced Green Jalapenos 215G
£ 1.65
£1.44/100g

Offer

1/4 of jar (29g) contains
  • Energy29 kJ 7 kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102 kJ / 24 kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced Green Jalapeños
  • Old El Paso Beans and Jalapenos add a crunchy texture to your Old El Paso Mexican meal
  • Jalapenos will add a hint of spice that will give your meal a real kick!
  • Why not try Old El Paso Refried beans in your fajita wrap or burrito to add an extra layer of delicious texture to your Mexican meal!
  • Spice up your favourite Mexican meal with hot and tangy Old El Paso™ Green Jalapeños! Scatter onto crunchy Nachos topped with Refried Beans, creamy Guacamole and melting grated cheese. Add to sizzling Fajitas and juicy Burritos or stuffed Tacos for a delicious kick.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Green Jalapeños Peppers (52%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within a week.Best before end: see base of jar

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Drained weight

115g

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of jar (29g) contains%*
Energy 102 kJ / 24 kcal29 kJ / 7 kcal<1%
Fat 0.3 g0.1 g<1%
of which saturates 0.0 g0.0 g0%
Carbohydrate 3.4 g1.0 g<1%
of which sugars 1.3 g0.4 g<1%
Fibre 1.4 g0.4 g-
Protein 1.3 g0.4 g<1%
Salt 1.08 g0.31 g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Too expensive for what they are.

3 stars

Essentially you're paying for a brand. The Tesco version was just as good. These aren't bad but I think I will purchase Jalapenos somewhere else now in bulk as even on offer the price is extortianate just because its ''old el paso''. At the end of the day - those of us who bought the Tesco Brand before are not happy they have been taken out of your range. As a vegetarian these are what we topped our pizzas with!

They are tasteless. Even though they taste vinegar

1 stars

They are tasteless. Even though they taste vinegary; the kind of vinegar they use/ the concentration is not right. From eating that to eating nothing I prefer eating nothing. The TESCO sliced green jalapeños in Brine are the only option for me.

