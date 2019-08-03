Tesco Finest Scottish Shortbread Fingers 165G

Taste like luxury
Nicest bought shortbread I've ever had - I am a keen home baker but these taste just as good as homemade ones and don't look commercially produced. Highly recommend for afternoon tea or sweet snack - equally good for taking on picnics.
These are excellent but what happened to the large
These are excellent but what happened to the larger box of similar design with assorted shapes including petticoat and rounds? Please let me know
Buttery biscuits
Nice buttery biscuits not to much sugar on top nice with a cup of tea or treat in the afternoon
Finest by name and by taste !
Lovely rich buttery tasting shortbread , made with quality ingredients too. This recipe is less dense than some shortbreads can be, which I like . Highly recomend them
Scottish Shortbread - comforting and tasty
Very good - although I REALLY prefer the thinner version ... quite delicate - but difficult to get these days. These are a bit junkier. Nonetheless these were fine
First Rate Shortbread!
I have bought this item a few tims now and am very happy with it.
Awful, dry and tasteless
\very disappointed. Bought 2 packs thinking they would be nice as they are part of the finest range. After one biscuit we decided to return them on the next delivery but the delivery guy was unable to take them back so we threw them away!.
Almost Homemade!!
Lovely biscuit. Acceptable any time. Really good buttery flavour, also it comes in nice neat packets which can be used up really quickly after opening so that none is lost.
BEST SHORTBREAD
Your shortbread is the Best, it is Most Delicious !!!
Excellent
This shortbread tastes as good as more expensive competitors. Excellent texture and taste - recommended. Well done Tescos.