Tesco Finest Scottish Shortbread Fingers 165G

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Scottish Shortbread Fingers 165G
£ 1.35
£0.82/100g
One biscuit as sold
  • Energy455kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Scottish shortbread fingers.
  All Butter Shortbread Fingers Our classic shortbread fingers come from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe, tray bake them for a beautiful melt in the mouth texture and 'dock' them by hand for a traditional finish.
  • All Butter Shortbread Fingers Our classic shortbread fingers come from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe, tray bake them for a beautiful melt in the mouth texture and 'dock' them by hand for a traditional finish.
  • Our classic shortbread fingers are made by a small by a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe and tray bake the shortbread fingers for a beautiful melt-in-the-mouth texture.
  • All butter shortbread fingers, slow baked for a light and crumbly texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (32%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste like luxury

5 stars

Nicest bought shortbread I've ever had - I am a keen home baker but these taste just as good as homemade ones and don't look commercially produced. Highly recommend for afternoon tea or sweet snack - equally good for taking on picnics.

These are excellent but what happened to the large

5 stars

These are excellent but what happened to the larger box of similar design with assorted shapes including petticoat and rounds? Please let me know

Buttery biscuits

4 stars

Nice buttery biscuits not to much sugar on top nice with a cup of tea or treat in the afternoon

Finest by name and by taste !

5 stars

Lovely rich buttery tasting shortbread , made with quality ingredients too. This recipe is less dense than some shortbreads can be, which I like . Highly recomend them

Scottish Shortbread - comforting and tasty

4 stars

Very good - although I REALLY prefer the thinner version ... quite delicate - but difficult to get these days. These are a bit junkier. Nonetheless these were fine

First Rate Shortbread!

5 stars

I have bought this item a few tims now and am very happy with it.

Awful, dry and tasteless

1 stars

\very disappointed. Bought 2 packs thinking they would be nice as they are part of the finest range. After one biscuit we decided to return them on the next delivery but the delivery guy was unable to take them back so we threw them away!.

Almost Homemade!!

5 stars

Lovely biscuit. Acceptable any time. Really good buttery flavour, also it comes in nice neat packets which can be used up really quickly after opening so that none is lost.

BEST SHORTBREAD

5 stars

Your shortbread is the Best, it is Most Delicious !!!

Excellent

5 stars

This shortbread tastes as good as more expensive competitors. Excellent texture and taste - recommended. Well done Tescos.

