Remy Martin V.S.O.P. Cognac 70Cl Bottle

5(3)Write a review
Remy Martin V.S.O.P. Cognac 70Cl Bottle
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Cognac Fine Champagne
  • Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has been driven by one quest- to capture the heart of Cognac: Cognac Fine Champagne.
  • With always the same signature style since its creation, this vibrant gold VSOP is smooth, rich and perfectly balanced, revealing ripe stone fruit and vanilla notes.
  • Enjoy it neat, on ice or in your cocktail of choice.
  • Rémy Martin VSOP, the reference.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Is smooth, rich and perfectly balanced, revealing ripe stone fruit and vanilla notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • E. Remy Martin & C°,
  • 16100 Cognac,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.remymartin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it very good and fresh

5 stars

I love it very good and fresh

really helpfull for a middle class family

5 stars

really helpfull for a middle class family

It’s a very good quality

5 stars

It’s a very good quality

