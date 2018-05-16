Product Description
- Beechams Flu Plus Caplets 16s
- Paracetamol Phenylephrine Caffeine What are they for? Beechams Flu Plus Caplets provide relief from sinus pain and the symptoms of colds and flu, including fatigue and drowsiness Ingredients: Paracetamol 500 mg, Action: Painkiller and fever reducer, Relief of: Headache, sore throat, fever, aches & pains Ingredients: Caffeine 25 mg, Action: Mild stimulant, Relief of: Tiredness and fatigue Ingredients: Phenylephrine hydrochloride 5 mg, Action: Decongestant, Relief of: Blocked nose, painful sinuses.
- For sore throat, blocked nose, aches & pains, headache, fever
- Non-drowsy
Information
Ingredients
Each caplet contains: Paracetamol 500 mg, Caffeine 25 mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 5 mg, Also includes Colour Sunset Yellow (E 110). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read enclosed leaflet carefully before taking this medicine. How to take. For oral use. Adults and children aged 16 years and over, and the elderly: 2 caplets every 4 hours as required. Do not take more than 8 caplets (4 doses) in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 16 years of age. Do not take for more than 7 days except on medical advice.
Warnings
- DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO. IF YOU DO NOT GET BETTER, TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR. Contains paracetamol. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. Consult your doctor: Before taking this medicine, if you are under the care of your doctor or receiving prescribed medicines or are pregnant. If you suffer from kidney or liver disease. Do not take with other flu, cold or decongestant product and avoid excessive intake of caffeine.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
16 x Caplets
Safety information
