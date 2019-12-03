Tesco Ripen At Home Hass Avocados

Horrible
Horrible, stone-hard and impossible to consume. The process of refunding it is difficult and not worth the hassle, so instead I'm warning people not to purchase this.
excellent .
good quality at a good price .
Very poor and inedible
Buy this often, good value for money compared to elsewhere, but the ones i had delivered today most were rotten on arrival. Out of 8, 5 went in the bin. Not good Tesco.
Best Avocados I have bought
Great quality avocados, perfectly ripe after a few days at home- very good shelf life
Ideal for lunches or as a healthy afternoon snack
Great product, ripens perfectly in the fruit bowl with other fruits.
Not such good value as once was
These used to be good value, but they are getting smaller, one last week was the size of a golfball almost.
Better than individual ones, last longer and great
Better than individual ones, last longer and great value!
Awful - not worth buying
Awful - won't be buying these again. I've tried and better tried with these avocadoes and, while they look fine and feel ok, inside they are frequently turning a peculiar brown colour and the flesh is beginning to go flaky. I keep them in the fridge and have also tried keeping them in the fruitbowl but neither of these options makes any difference. They are turning brown before ripening and are a complete waste of money.
Poor quality
I eat a lot of avocado. The so called ripe ones were hard dry and inedible, had to throw away- green ones not sure yet but doesn’t look hopeful ! I think sometimes pickers do not know how to choose. ( I bought on line). Very disappointed.