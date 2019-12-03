By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ripen At Home Hass Avocados

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Ripen At Home Hass Avocados
£ 1.75
£0.44/each
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocado.
  • Harvested by hand. Leave aside and enjoy once ripe for a creamy texture and rich flavour.
  • Harvested by hand. Leave aside and enjoy once ripe for a creamy texture and rich flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

An avocado is ready to eat when the flesh is still firm, but gives when gently squeezed. To speed up ripening, place in a paper bag with an apple, banana or kiwi fruit.

Produce of

Produce of

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin E3.2mg (27%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible, stone-hard and impossible to consume. The process of refunding it is difficult and not worth the hassle, so instead I'm warning people not to purchase this.

excellent .

5 stars

good quality at a good price .

Very poor and inedible

1 stars

Buy this often, good value for money compared to elsewhere, but the ones i had delivered today most were rotten on arrival. Out of 8, 5 went in the bin. Not good Tesco.

Best Avocados I have bought

5 stars

Great quality avocados, perfectly ripe after a few days at home- very good shelf life

Ideal for lunches or as a healthy afternoon snack

5 stars

Great product, ripens perfectly in the fruit bowl with other fruits.

Not such good value as once was

3 stars

These used to be good value, but they are getting smaller, one last week was the size of a golfball almost.

Better than individual ones, last longer and great

5 stars

Better than individual ones, last longer and great value!

Awful - not worth buying

1 stars

Awful - won't be buying these again. I've tried and better tried with these avocadoes and, while they look fine and feel ok, inside they are frequently turning a peculiar brown colour and the flesh is beginning to go flaky. I keep them in the fridge and have also tried keeping them in the fruitbowl but neither of these options makes any difference. They are turning brown before ripening and are a complete waste of money.

Poor quality

1 stars

I eat a lot of avocado. The so called ripe ones were hard dry and inedible, had to throw away- green ones not sure yet but doesn’t look hopeful ! I think sometimes pickers do not know how to choose. ( I bought on line). Very disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here