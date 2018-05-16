By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt And Sprungli Advent Calendar

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer - Our magical Lindt Gold Reindeer caringly wrapped in golden foil Milk Chocolate Snowdrops - Milk chocolate with a creamy double milk filling (47%) Milk Chocolate Santa - Lovingly wrapped milk chocolate in the iconic Lindt Santa shape Lindor Mini Truffles - Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains - A perfectly portioned delicious milk chocolate square
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • For 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
  • Both Carton & Tray Are Recyclable
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store In A Cool And Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • CH-8802 Kilchberg,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

160g ℮

    • 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
    • 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
    • 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
    • 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
    • 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
    • 9x Lindor Mini Truffles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store In A Cool And Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal
    Fat 37g
    -of which saturates 24g
    Carbohydrate 52g
    -of which sugars 51g
    Protein 6.4g
    Salt 0.26g
    • 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
    • 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
    • 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
    • 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
    • 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
    • 9x Lindor Mini Truffles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

