Lindt And Sprungli Advent Calendar

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer - Our magical Lindt Gold Reindeer caringly wrapped in golden foil Milk Chocolate Snowdrops - Milk chocolate with a creamy double milk filling (47%) Milk Chocolate Santa - Lovingly wrapped milk chocolate in the iconic Lindt Santa shape Lindor Mini Truffles - Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains - A perfectly portioned delicious milk chocolate square
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- For 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
- Both Carton & Tray Are Recyclable
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
- Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
- CH-8802 Kilchberg,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
160g ℮
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
- 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
- 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
- 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
- 9x Lindor Mini Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 52g -of which sugars 51g Protein 6.4g Salt 0.26g
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
- 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
- 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
- 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
- 9x Lindor Mini Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (10%), Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder (3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids 14% min
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 52g -of which sugars 51g Protein 6.4g Salt 0.26g
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
- 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
- 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
- 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
- 9x Lindor Mini Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 52g -of which sugars 51g Protein 6.4g Salt 0.26g
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
- 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
- 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
- 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
- 9x Lindor Mini Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 52g -of which sugars 51g Protein 6.4g Salt 0.26g
- 24 luxurious chocolates to countdown to Christmas
- 1x Milk Chocolate Gold Reindeer
- 1x Milk Chocolate Santa
- 7x Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
- 6x Milk Chocolate Snowdrops
- 9x Lindor Mini Truffles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Store In A Cool And Dry Place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2367kJ / 568kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 52g -of which sugars 51g Protein 6.4g Salt 0.26g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020