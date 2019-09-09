Wholefood Roasted Monkey Nuts 250G

Great if you dont mind shelling
Great if you like Peanuts. Helps stop you eat to fast as you haev to shell them yourself. These are not Salted but still taste great.
The best Roasted Monkey Nuts i've ever tasted!
The best Roasted Monkey Nuts I've ever tasted! I've tried other brands, but these have a lovely roasted flavour...and are much tastier than any other brands!
good product. pls don't stop making them
out of stock you must in shelf at tesco sutton
good roasted
Yeah is good But could be better if roasted more
these nuts do not taste roasted enough not good quality as expected