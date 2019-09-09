By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wholefood Roasted Monkey Nuts 250G

4.5(6)Write a review
Wholefood Roasted Monkey Nuts 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy626kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2503kJ / 604kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts in shell.
  • Tesco Roasted Monkey Nuts Source of Protein In shell peanuts, carefully oven roasted for crunch and flavour
  • Source of Protein In shell peanuts, carefully oven roasted for crunch and flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided and use within one month.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e;250g e EXPRESS

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2503kJ / 604kcal626kJ / 151kcal
Fat48.1g12.0g
Saturates8.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate10.4g2.6g
Sugars5.7g1.4g
Fibre8.4g2.1g
Protein28.2g7.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great if you dont mind shelling

5 stars

Great if you like Peanuts. Helps stop you eat to fast as you haev to shell them yourself. These are not Salted but still taste great.

The best Roasted Monkey Nuts i've ever tasted!

5 stars

The best Roasted Monkey Nuts I've ever tasted! I've tried other brands, but these have a lovely roasted flavour...and are much tastier than any other brands!

good product. pls don't stop making them

5 stars

good product. pls don't stop making them

out of stock you must in shelf at tesco sutton

5 stars

good roasted

Yeah is good But could be better if roasted more

3 stars

Yeah is good But could be better if roasted more

these nuts do not taste roasted enough not good qu

3 stars

these nuts do not taste roasted enough not good quality as expected

