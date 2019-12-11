Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G

Luxurious Chocolates
I really enjoyed these chocolates, they are deliciously smooth and creamy, the variety of flavours included meant that my whole family could enjoy. They are beautifully presented in luxurious packaging, so they will also make a lovely present. I like the fact that they are individually wrapped so I can have one at a time so will keep fresh. I think they're expensive; however they make a lovely present or a nice little treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum yum
I got these as a present,OMG the taste of these little balls of chocolate is divine.i like to put chocolate in the fridge then suck them.i had an assortment of different flavours in the box,dark chocolate,white chocolate which was my favourite.five stars will definitely hint to my husband for some more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
An Assortment of Love
Always been a bit dubious about the assorted Lindt Lindor, never been a huge fan of dark chocolate but my oh my I was in for a surprise. I loved every one of the Lindt lindors, I must say these are a perfect treat or even gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love these chocolates!
These chocolates are amazing quality and are perfect as a luxury gift for someone. A great selection of truffles and all flavours tased great. The box is filled with truffles and is easy to store. I would highly recommend these chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can't go wrong with Lindt Chocolate
I think Lindt chocolate is delicious and the Lindor truffles are no exception. I usually only buy the red ones so I was keen to try a few of the other flavours. My favourite was definitely the hazelnut and my little girl loved the white chocolate ones. The ones we were least keen on were the dark chocolate but they were still yummy. I would always recommend these chocolates, they're a firm favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very rich chocolates
I like lindt chocolate and couldn't wait to eat all these up, I struggled though after 2 to eat anymore as they are very rich but I did love them anyway. I liked the packaging and they do look like a luxury chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice smooth chocolate
There are four different types of chocolate in this box, ranging from white to dark chocolate, so something for everyone in this box. The outer of the chocolate is crispy and the inner is a soft chocolate. The chocolate is smooth and creamy perfect for chocolate lovers everywhere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smoothy velvet chocolate
I really enjoyed these chocolates. Individually wrapped so you can see which one is which. They melt in your mouth almost instantly, a very soft chocolate with a softer centre. Luxury chocolate that really does call for a special moment to enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mmmm chocolate
Excellent product. The best chocolate ever. Perfect for the chocolate lover. If you like chocolate you should like these. So smooth and creamy they are!’! Would highly recommended this to everyone!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I’m a chocolate lover and it’s safe to say I ‘loved these chocolates’. Love the taste and love the variety! Truly scrumptious and impossible to just have ‘one’ , really moorish and will definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]